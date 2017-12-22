The big news: Dinakaran wins Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar seat by huge margin, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Jairam Thakur will take oath as Himachal Pradesh CM on December 27, and Guatemala president ordered country’s embassy to be moved to Jerusalem.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran wins late CM Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar seat: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s candidate E Madhusudhanan came second with 48,306 votes. DMK candidate N Marudhu Ganesh forfeited his deposit.
- BJP’s Jairam Thakur to be sworn in as Himachal Pradesh chief minister on December 27: The decision was made at a party meeting in Shimla on Sunday attended by the party’s central observers – Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar.
- Guatemala to shift its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem: The announcement was made by President Jimmy Morales on Monday in a Facebook post.
- Rahul Gandhi has pulled Congress out from the ashes, says Shiv Sena: The BJP’s alliance partner said the saffron party’s campaign against the Congress president was unsuccessful.
- AIMPLB criticises Centre’s triple talaq bill, says stakeholders were not consulted: The board said the proposed bill intervenes with Article 25 of the Constitution.
- ‘Put on a white apron and spend a day as government doctor’, AIIMS doctors tell Narendra Modi: The resident doctors urged the prime minister to instruct the Rajasthan government to stop atrocities against doctors in the state.
- Muzaffarnagar court dismisses non-bailable warrants against BJP legislators in 2013 riots: Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sangeet Som and MP Bhartendu Singh are accused of inciting violence against Muslims.
- World’s largest amphibious aircraft, China’s AG600, takes its first flight: The plane, codenamed Kunlong, can be used for firefighting and marine rescue duties.
- Pakistan violates ceasefire along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, says Army: Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages in Poonch’s Shahpur sector.
- Russian Opposition leader Alexey Navalny nominated for presidency to run against Vladimir Putin: The fierce critic of the current Russian president now needs to be officially registered as a candidate by the country’s election body.