The big news: Lok Sabha passes bill to criminalise triple talaq, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sushma Swaraj said Pakistan used Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family for propaganda, and Anantkumar Hegde apologised for his remark on the Constitution.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lok Sabha passes triple talaq bill after a day of heated debates: The Congress supported the legislation, but Asaduddin Owaisi said it violates fundamental rights.
- Pakistan turned Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with family into a propaganda tool, says Sushma Swaraj: The external affairs minister said Islamabad’s claim that there was a something in Jadhav’s wife’s shoes was ‘absurd’.
- BJP minister Anantkumar Hegde apologises for remark on changing Constitution, says he respects it: The Union minister clarified on his controversial statements about the Constitution after the Congress protested inside Parliament premises on Thursday.
- India test-fires indigenous supersonic interceptor missile from Odisha range: This was the third supersonic interceptor test conducted this year.
- India’s non-performing assets are the fifth highest in the world, says CARE Ratings report: The worst four economies are Portugal, Italy, Ireland and Greece – the countries that suffered the most in the Eurozone crisis.
- At least 40 killed, dozens injured in suicide attack at cultural centre in Kabul: The Taliban has said it was not involved.
- Special CBI court in Raipur grants bail to journalist Vinod Verma: He was accused of trying to extort money from a Chhattisgarh minister using CDs that allegedly had sexually explicit content.
- BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation proposes no ‘non-veg food’ on display outside eateries: A councillor from the party said meat dishes posed a hygiene problem and ‘hurt the sentiments of people who are vegetarian’.
- Students, teachers call JNU’s decision to make attendance compulsory for all courses absurd: The teachers’ association chief said the university did not have the problem of students skipping lectures.
- Americans pick Barack Obama as the most admired man in the US for 10th year in a row: The respondents chose former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as the most admired woman in 2017.