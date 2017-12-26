quick reads

The big news: Lok Sabha passes bill to criminalise triple talaq, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Sushma Swaraj said Pakistan used Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family for propaganda, and Anantkumar Hegde apologised for his remark on the Constitution.

PTI

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Lok Sabha passes triple talaq bill after a day of heated debates: The Congress supported the legislation, but Asaduddin Owaisi said it violates fundamental rights.
  2. Pakistan turned Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with family into a propaganda tool, says Sushma Swaraj: The external affairs minister said Islamabad’s claim that there was a something in Jadhav’s wife’s shoes was ‘absurd’. 
  3. BJP minister Anantkumar Hegde apologises for remark on changing Constitution, says he respects it: The Union minister clarified on his controversial statements about the Constitution after the Congress protested inside Parliament premises on Thursday.
  4. India test-fires indigenous supersonic interceptor missile from Odisha range: This was the third supersonic interceptor test conducted this year.
  5. India’s non-performing assets are the fifth highest in the world, says CARE Ratings report: The worst four economies are Portugal, Italy, Ireland and Greece – the countries that suffered the most in the Eurozone crisis.
  6. At least 40 killed, dozens injured in suicide attack at cultural centre in Kabul: The Taliban has said it was not involved.
  7. Special CBI court in Raipur grants bail to journalist Vinod Verma: He was accused of trying to extort money from a Chhattisgarh minister using CDs that allegedly had sexually explicit content.
  8. BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation proposes no ‘non-veg food’ on display outside eateries: A councillor from the party said meat dishes posed a hygiene problem and ‘hurt the sentiments of people who are vegetarian’. 
  9. Students, teachers call JNU’s decision to make attendance compulsory for all courses absurd: The teachers’ association chief said the university did not have the problem of students skipping lectures.
  10. Americans pick Barack Obama as the most admired man in the US for 10th year in a row: The respondents chose former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as the most admired woman in 2017.
