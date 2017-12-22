The big news: Restaurant owners charged after Mumbai fire kills 14, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: McDonald’s estranged Indian partner says it ignored food safety norms, and Centre issued warning against bitcoin trade.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Fourteen killed in fire in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound, three restaurant owners charged: Safety rules were violated in the building where the blaze broke out, and most of the victims died of suffocation, not burn injuries.
- McDonald’s ignored red flags raised on its food safety norms in India, alleges estranged partner: Vikram Bakshi said the fast food chain follows different food standards in India than those it follows elsewhere.
- Virtual currencies are like ponzi schemes, says government as it warns against bitcoin trade: The Ministry of Finance said virtual currencies are not legal tender and do not have ‘any regulatory permission or protection’.
- Twelve killed, four critically injured in fire at residential building in New York: A one-year-old child was among those dead.
- Swiss couple claims a security guard locked them and their guide inside a park near the Taj Mahal: They also accused police personnel of refusing to lodge their complaint before registering it as a non-cognisable report.
- Google Doodle celebrates Kannada novelist and poet Kuvempu’s 113th birthday: Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa won the Jnanpith Award for his version of the epic Ramayana called ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’.
- Centre approves Rs 100 crore project to tackle stubble burning in neighbouring states of Delhi: The Environment Ministry said it will undertake several technological interventions for timely management of crop residue.
- China caught supplying oil to North Korea despite UN sanctions, claims US President Donald Trump: A South Korean newspaper had quoted officials who claimed that Chinese and North Korean vessels were collaborating to transport oil to Pyongyang.
- Apple apologises over ‘misunderstanding’ about iPhone’s older batteries: Nine lawsuits were filed against the company for fraud, after it said it slowed down older iPhones to compensate for poor battery performance.
- Move Parliament sessions out of polluted Delhi to South India, says AIADMK MP: Everyone is living in fear in the city, the Rajya Sabha member said.