The big news: Rajinikanth will float a party to ‘change Tamil politics’, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Two soldiers died after militants attacked a CRPF camp in Pulwama, and Modi said all 10 Asean leaders will be chief guests on Republic Day.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Rajinikanth confirms entry into politics, says the last year brought shame to Tamil Nadu: Congratulatory messages poured in after the actor made the announcement.
  2. Two jawans killed after suspected JeM militants attack CRPF camp in Pulwama: Another soldier died after Pakistan allegedly violated the ceasefire in Nowsehra sector.
  3. All 10 leaders of Asean nations will be chief guests at Republic Day parade, says Narendra Modi: During his Mann ki Baat radio show, the prime minister also praised the bill that proposes to criminalise triple talaq.
  4. BMC demolishes illegal extensions at 314 restaurants in Mumbai, day after Kamala Mills fire kills 14: The pub 1Above, where the blaze is believed to have originated, blamed adjoining eatery Mojo’s Bistro as the ‘preliminary source of the fire’.
  5. Bridge course provision in National Medical Commission Bill will ‘sanction quackery’, says IMA: The Indian Medical Association is against the provision that allows alternative medicine practitioners take up modern medicine after attending a short course.
  6. More than 40 flights diverted from Delhi airport, several on standby after visibility drops: At 10 am, the air quality index in the city was 401, which falls under the severe category.
  7. Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel agrees to take charge of ministries after phone call with Amit Shah: The BJP national president told Patel, who was unhappy about not getting three important portfolios, that he would be allotted suitable departments.
  8. Former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi sentenced to three years in prison for insulting judiciary: He and 19 others were accused of inciting hatred against courts and judicial authority.
  9. ‘Padmavati’ given UA certificate, title likely to change to ‘Padmavat’, claim reports: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical could finally be inching closer to a release.
  10. Palestine recalls its ambassador to Pakistan for sharing stage with Hafiz Saeed: India said it told the Palestine government that the presence of its envoy to Islamabad at the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief’s event was unacceptable.
