The big news: Rajinikanth will float a party to ‘change Tamil politics’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two soldiers died after militants attacked a CRPF camp in Pulwama, and Modi said all 10 Asean leaders will be chief guests on Republic Day.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajinikanth confirms entry into politics, says the last year brought shame to Tamil Nadu: Congratulatory messages poured in after the actor made the announcement.
- Two jawans killed after suspected JeM militants attack CRPF camp in Pulwama: Another soldier died after Pakistan allegedly violated the ceasefire in Nowsehra sector.
- All 10 leaders of Asean nations will be chief guests at Republic Day parade, says Narendra Modi: During his Mann ki Baat radio show, the prime minister also praised the bill that proposes to criminalise triple talaq.
- BMC demolishes illegal extensions at 314 restaurants in Mumbai, day after Kamala Mills fire kills 14: The pub 1Above, where the blaze is believed to have originated, blamed adjoining eatery Mojo’s Bistro as the ‘preliminary source of the fire’.
- Bridge course provision in National Medical Commission Bill will ‘sanction quackery’, says IMA: The Indian Medical Association is against the provision that allows alternative medicine practitioners take up modern medicine after attending a short course.
- More than 40 flights diverted from Delhi airport, several on standby after visibility drops: At 10 am, the air quality index in the city was 401, which falls under the severe category.
- Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel agrees to take charge of ministries after phone call with Amit Shah: The BJP national president told Patel, who was unhappy about not getting three important portfolios, that he would be allotted suitable departments.
- Former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi sentenced to three years in prison for insulting judiciary: He and 19 others were accused of inciting hatred against courts and judicial authority.
- ‘Padmavati’ given UA certificate, title likely to change to ‘Padmavat’, claim reports: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical could finally be inching closer to a release.
- Palestine recalls its ambassador to Pakistan for sharing stage with Hafiz Saeed: India said it told the Palestine government that the presence of its envoy to Islamabad at the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief’s event was unacceptable.