International News

‘My button is bigger than yours’: Donald Trump boasts about US’ nuclear power to Kim Jong-un

The US president’s tweet comes days after the North Korean leader said his nuclear launch button ‘is always on my table’.

by 
Saul Loeb/AFP

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday taunted North Korea leader Kim Jong-un for his claims of having a nuclear button on his desk, saying his button was “much bigger and more powerful”.

“Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” Trump said.

The president’s tweet was in response to Kim’s New Year’s Day speech, in which he had said: “The nuclear button is always on my table. This is not blackmail but reality.”

Trump’s tweet is the latest in a long war of words between the two leaders after North Korea conducted a string of nuclear tests in 2017. The US president had called Kim “Little Rocket Man” and “madman”, while the North Korean leader had called Trump a “dotard”.

North Korea was condemned globally for conducting its sixth and most powerful nuclear test – which it claimed was a hydrogen bomb – in September. In December 2017, the United Nations Security Council imposed new sanctions on North Korea for its ballistic missile programmes.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.