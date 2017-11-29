‘My button is bigger than yours’: Donald Trump boasts about US’ nuclear power to Kim Jong-un

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday taunted North Korea leader Kim Jong-un for his claims of having a nuclear button on his desk, saying his button was “much bigger and more powerful”.

“Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” Trump said.

The president’s tweet was in response to Kim’s New Year’s Day speech, in which he had said: “The nuclear button is always on my table. This is not blackmail but reality.”

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Trump’s tweet is the latest in a long war of words between the two leaders after North Korea conducted a string of nuclear tests in 2017. The US president had called Kim “Little Rocket Man” and “madman”, while the North Korean leader had called Trump a “dotard”.

North Korea was condemned globally for conducting its sixth and most powerful nuclear test – which it claimed was a hydrogen bomb – in September. In December 2017, the United Nations Security Council imposed new sanctions on North Korea for its ballistic missile programmes.