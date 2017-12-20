quick reads

The big news: US suspends security assistance to Pakistan, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The Assam Police filed a case against Mamata Banerjee over her NRC remark, and A Raja asked Manmohan Singh to support him after the 2G verdict.

Mandel Ngan/AFP

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. United States suspends military aid to Pakistan till it ‘stops harbouring terrorist groups’: The suspension will be in place till Islamabad takes decisive action against militant groups, the US State Department said. 
  2. Assam Police file case against Mamata Banerjee’s statement about National Register of Citizens: The West Bengal chief minister had said on Wednesday that the register of citizens was a conspiracy to drive Bengalis away from Assam.  
  3. A Raja writes to former PM Manmohan Singh asking for support after the 2G case verdict: The former telecom minister told Singh that certain ‘compulsions’ had prevented him from openly backing Raja.
  4. Kulbhushan Jadhav was made to speak under coercion, says India after Pakistan releases new video: In the clip, Jadhav was seen thanking Islamabad for ‘treating him well’.
  5. Villagers in Haryana’s Faridabad district to sing national anthem every morning: The gram panchayat, headed by an RSS activist, has installed 20 loudspeakers and 22 CCTV cameras at a cost of Rs 8 lakh.
  6. Several transport corporations in Tamil Nadu go on strike after talks with government fail: The transport workers want an increase in salaries and payment of pending dues.  
  7. Economic and Political Weekly names Gopal Guru as new editor: The previous editor, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, had stepped down in July after differences with the management about an article relating to Adani group.
  8. Donald Trump dissolves panel he had set up to investigate claims of illegal voting: The president had alleged that he won less votes in the 2016 elections because of voter fraud.
  9. ‘I got many references for you,’ CBI court judge in fodder scam case tells Lalu Prasad Yadav: The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Friday.
  10. Delhi Police barred man from entering prime minister’s office allegedly with a sword: An investigation is underway.  
Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.