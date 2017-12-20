The big news: US suspends security assistance to Pakistan, and nine other top stories
- United States suspends military aid to Pakistan till it ‘stops harbouring terrorist groups’: The suspension will be in place till Islamabad takes decisive action against militant groups, the US State Department said.
- Assam Police file case against Mamata Banerjee’s statement about National Register of Citizens: The West Bengal chief minister had said on Wednesday that the register of citizens was a conspiracy to drive Bengalis away from Assam.
- A Raja writes to former PM Manmohan Singh asking for support after the 2G case verdict: The former telecom minister told Singh that certain ‘compulsions’ had prevented him from openly backing Raja.
- Kulbhushan Jadhav was made to speak under coercion, says India after Pakistan releases new video: In the clip, Jadhav was seen thanking Islamabad for ‘treating him well’.
- Villagers in Haryana’s Faridabad district to sing national anthem every morning: The gram panchayat, headed by an RSS activist, has installed 20 loudspeakers and 22 CCTV cameras at a cost of Rs 8 lakh.
- Several transport corporations in Tamil Nadu go on strike after talks with government fail: The transport workers want an increase in salaries and payment of pending dues.
- Economic and Political Weekly names Gopal Guru as new editor: The previous editor, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, had stepped down in July after differences with the management about an article relating to Adani group.
- Donald Trump dissolves panel he had set up to investigate claims of illegal voting: The president had alleged that he won less votes in the 2016 elections because of voter fraud.
- ‘I got many references for you,’ CBI court judge in fodder scam case tells Lalu Prasad Yadav: The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Friday.
- Delhi Police barred man from entering prime minister’s office allegedly with a sword: An investigation is underway.