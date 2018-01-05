The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that rebel leader Kumar Vishwas (pictured above) was at the centre of a conspiracy to topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government after the municipal polls in April 2017. Party leader and Delhi convener Gopal Rai made this claim in an address to volunteers in a Facebook Live session on Thursday.

“There were attempts to bring down the government and Kumar Vishwas was the principal mover and at the centre of those conspiracies,” Rai said. “Most of the meetings in this regard involving a few MLAs were held at his residence. Kapil Mishra was a part of it and later he was removed from the Cabinet.”

Rai alleged that Vishwas would have used the Rajya Sabha nomination to “finish off the party”. His Facebook Live session was organised after a group of volunteers gathered outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday morning and sought his explanation for nominating Delhi-based businessman Sushil Gupta and chartered accountant Narain Dass Gupta, The Hindu reported.

Vishwas had called Kejriwal a dictator after the party decided not to field him in the elections to the Rajya Sabha. “I was punished for speaking the truth,” Vishwas had said.