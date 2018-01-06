The big news: Probe indicates Kamala Mills fire began at Mojo’s Bistro, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The US warned Iran about its response to the anti-government protests, and the Centre withdrew an order allegedly downgrading military officers
A look at the headlines right now:
- Hookah embers at Mojo’s Bistro likely cause of blaze at Kamala Mills, says Mumbai fire department: Both Mojo’s and 1Above had stored large stocks of combustible materials such as illegal sheds made of bamboo, burning charcoal in their premises.
- US tells Iran the world will be watching its response to anti-government protests: Russia and some other countries criticised the US for calling the emergency United Nations session, and said the protests were not an international matter.
- Defence Ministry withdraws controversial 2016 order on military and civil parity: The earlier notification had tried to establish a parity between serving officers in the military and their civilian counterparts in the Armed Forces Headquarters.
- India’s GDP is likely to grow at 6.5% in 2017-’18, says Centre: Agriculture, manufacturing, financial and real estate sectors will show lower growth rates this year.
- Centre confirms outbreak of bird flu in eastern Bengaluru, says situation under control: Samples taken from the Dasarahalli area were found positive for the H5 strain of the avian influenza virus.
- Nine people missing after avalanche in Kupwara district: Bad weather hindered the search and rescue operation, a police official said.
- Indian man allegedly sexually assaults woman on a flight in the United States while she was asleep: Police arrested the accused, Prabhu Ramamoorthy, and produced him in court.
- Goa beef traders’ body will go on strike from Saturday to protest harassment by vigilante groups: The association said the strike would go on until the government eases procedures to bring beef into the state.
- RBI confirms that it will introduce new chocolate-brown Rs 10 notes: The old Rs 10 banknotes will continue to be legal tender, the central bank said.
- Delhi High Court paves the way for women to join the Territorial Army: The bench said any provision in the Territorial Army Act that stops women from enrolling was against the fundamental rights provided by the Constitution.