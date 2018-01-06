A look at the headlines right now:

Hookah embers at Mojo’s Bistro likely cause of blaze at Kamala Mills, says Mumbai fire department: Both Mojo’s and 1Above had stored large stocks of combustible materials such as illegal sheds made of bamboo, burning charcoal in their premises. US tells Iran the world will be watching its response to anti-government protests: Russia and some other countries criticised the US for calling the emergency United Nations session, and said the protests were not an international matter. Defence Ministry withdraws controversial 2016 order on military and civil parity: The earlier notification had tried to establish a parity between serving officers in the military and their civilian counterparts in the Armed Forces Headquarters. India’s GDP is likely to grow at 6.5% in 2017-’18, says Centre: Agriculture, manufacturing, financial and real estate sectors will show lower growth rates this year. Centre confirms outbreak of bird flu in eastern Bengaluru, says situation under control: Samples taken from the Dasarahalli area were found positive for the H5 strain of the avian influenza virus. Nine people missing after avalanche in Kupwara district: Bad weather hindered the search and rescue operation, a police official said. Indian man allegedly sexually assaults woman on a flight in the United States while she was asleep: Police arrested the accused, Prabhu Ramamoorthy, and produced him in court. Goa beef traders’ body will go on strike from Saturday to protest harassment by vigilante groups: The association said the strike would go on until the government eases procedures to bring beef into the state. RBI confirms that it will introduce new chocolate-brown Rs 10 notes: The old Rs 10 banknotes will continue to be legal tender, the central bank said. Delhi High Court paves the way for women to join the Territorial Army: The bench said any provision in the Territorial Army Act that stops women from enrolling was against the fundamental rights provided by the Constitution.