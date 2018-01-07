The big news: Lalu Prasad Yadav blames BJP for ‘fixing’ him in fodder scam, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mumbai’s Cinevista studio was damaged in a fire, and the UP government repainted a boundary wall after it was criticised for making it saffron.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lalu Prasad Yadav accuses BJP of ‘fixing’ him soon after his sentencing in fodder scam case: A CBI court in Ranchi sentenced the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief to 3.5 years in jail and fined him Rs 10 lakh.
- Massive fire damages Cinevista studio in Mumbai: No injuries or casualties have been reported.
- Uttar Pradesh Haj Committee office’s boundary wall repainted white a day after it was made saffron: Critics had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of indulging in ‘politics of colour’.
- Mojo’s Bistro owner arrested after fire department says restaurant was source of Kamala Mills blaze: Earlier on Saturday, the Mumbai Police booked Yug Pathak and the other owners of the resto-pub.
- UIDAI official files FIR against The Tribune and its reporter over Aadhaar data breach story, says report: The FIR also names the people who reporter Rachna Khaira contacted during the course of her reporting.
- Delhi airport cancels hundreds of flights to accommodate rehearsals for Republic Day parade, say reports: Although flight schedules are disrupted every year ahead of the January 26 celebrations, they are normally rescheduled, not cancelled.
- Malaysia to resume search for missing flight MH370 in southern Indian Ocean: A US exploration firm will look for the wreckage on a ‘no cure, no fee’ basis, which means the company will only get paid if it finds the plane.
- Tamil Nadu transport unions defy Madras High Court order, continue strike for third day: State Transport Minister MR Vijaybhaskar said the government had proposed a ‘very good’ wage revision agreement despite financial problems.
- ‘BJP needs to stop making tall claims,’ says Chidambaram after government predicts slow GDP growth: The Centre’s ‘false bravado and headlines management’ can no longer hide the reality, the former finance minister said.
