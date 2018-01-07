A look at the headlines right now:

Lalu Prasad Yadav accuses BJP of ‘fixing’ him soon after his sentencing in fodder scam case: A CBI court in Ranchi sentenced the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief to 3.5 years in jail and fined him Rs 10 lakh. Massive fire damages Cinevista studio in Mumbai: No injuries or casualties have been reported. Uttar Pradesh Haj Committee office’s boundary wall repainted white a day after it was made saffron: Critics had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of indulging in ‘politics of colour’. Mojo’s Bistro owner arrested after fire department says restaurant was source of Kamala Mills blaze: Earlier on Saturday, the Mumbai Police booked Yug Pathak and the other owners of the resto-pub. UIDAI official files FIR against The Tribune and its reporter over Aadhaar data breach story, says report: The FIR also names the people who reporter Rachna Khaira contacted during the course of her reporting. Delhi airport cancels hundreds of flights to accommodate rehearsals for Republic Day parade, say reports: Although flight schedules are disrupted every year ahead of the January 26 celebrations, they are normally rescheduled, not cancelled. Malaysia to resume search for missing flight MH370 in southern Indian Ocean: A US exploration firm will look for the wreckage on a ‘no cure, no fee’ basis, which means the company will only get paid if it finds the plane. Tamil Nadu transport unions defy Madras High Court order, continue strike for third day: State Transport Minister MR Vijaybhaskar said the government had proposed a ‘very good’ wage revision agreement despite financial problems. ‘BJP needs to stop making tall claims,’ says Chidambaram after government predicts slow GDP growth: The Centre’s ‘false bravado and headlines management’ can no longer hide the reality, the former finance minister said. Malaysia to resume search for missing flight MH370 in southern Indian Ocean: A US exploration firm will look for the wreckage on a ‘no cure, no fee’ basis, which means the company will only get paid if it finds the plane.