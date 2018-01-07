A fire broke out on the first floor of a three-story building in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area on Sunday morning, ANI reported. The fire at the Shiv Shakti Industrial Estate was soon brought under control. No injuries have been reported.

This is the fourth major fire incident in Mumbai over the past eight days. On Saturday, a massive fire broke out at Cinevista studio in Kanjurmarg. The fire was confined to the ground floor and all those present, including actors and crew members shooting for two television serials at the studio, were immediately evacuated.

On January 3, four people, were killed and five injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Andheri (East).

On December 28, a fire at a restaurant in the Kamala Mills area killed at least 14 people. In its preliminary investigation report submitted on Friday, the fire department said the blaze most likely started at the Mojo’s Bistro restaurant, where patrons were served hookah.