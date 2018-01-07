Investigators on Sunday recovered one body from the Cinevista studio in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg suburb, where a fire broke out on Saturday evening. The local ABP News said that Gopi Verma, an audio assistant working at the studio, suffered 100% burns and was killed.

The fire has been doused.

Mumbai: One body recovered from #CinevistaStudio where fire broke out last night. — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

On Saturday, the fire department said it received a call at 8:07 pm and fire engines reached the spot at 8:25 pm. Two television serials were being shot at the studio when the fire began, ABP News said.

A short circuit at a power generation unit in the studio set off the blaze that was described as a level three fire, which calls for immediate evacuation with access limited only to firefighters.

There have been several incidents of fire over the last 10 days in Mumbai. On Sunday, fire broke out on the first floor of a three-story building in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area.

On December 28, 14 people were killed and over a dozen injured after a fire broke out at a building in the city’s Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel locality.

On January 3, four people, were killed and five injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Andheri (East).