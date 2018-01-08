The big news: Supreme Court to reconsider verdict on Section 377, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Centre’s defence deal with a South Korean firm fell through, and a senior advocate told the Supreme Court that no one but Godse shot Gandhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court to reconsider validity of Section 377 that criminalises unnatural sex: No individual who exercises his or her choice should remain in a state of fear, the court said, adding that a larger bench will now hear the matter.
- Centre’s deal with South Korean company to build 12 advanced minesweepers for the Navy falls through: The Rs 32,640-crore project was one of the costliest ‘Make in India’ initiatives.
- Nobody other than Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi, amicus curiae tells Supreme Court: The senior advocate was responding to a plea filed in October 2017, which claimed that a fourth bullet fired by another person killed Gandhi.
- ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’, ‘Big Little Lies’ and Oprah speech sweep Golden Globes: An ‘Oprah for President’ and ‘Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen’ kind of evening.
- Five sleeping employees killed as fire breaks out at Bengaluru restaurant before dawn: The cause of the blaze is not known, and an investigation is on.
- Court rejects bail petition of 16-year-old accused in the Gurugram school murder case: The sessions court will conduct in-camera proceedings in the case from now on.
- Dalits call for bandh in Karnataka’s Hubballi and Dharwad in protest against Bhima Koregaon violence: Meanwhile, the Prakash Ambedkar said the PMO has asked Maharashtra not to arrest Hindutva leaders accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence.
- Do not privatise Air India yet, give it at least five years to revive, suggests parliamentary panel: In a draft report, it has advised the Centre to explore alternatives to its divestment plan for the debt-ridden airline.
- BBC’s China editor Carrie Gracie quits post in protest against unequal pay: She said there was a ‘crisis of trust’ at the organisation.
- Fire breaks out at Baba Raghav Das Hospital in Gorakhpur: The blaze is believed to have destroyed the principal’s office.