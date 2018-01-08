A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court to reconsider validity of Section 377 that criminalises unnatural sex: No individual who exercises his or her choice should remain in a state of fear, the court said, adding that a larger bench will now hear the matter. Centre’s deal with South Korean company to build 12 advanced minesweepers for the Navy falls through: The Rs 32,640-crore project was one of the costliest ‘Make in India’ initiatives. Nobody other than Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi, amicus curiae tells Supreme Court: The senior advocate was responding to a plea filed in October 2017, which claimed that a fourth bullet fired by another person killed Gandhi. ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’, ‘Big Little Lies’ and Oprah speech sweep Golden Globes: An ‘Oprah for President’ and ‘Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen’ kind of evening. Five sleeping employees killed as fire breaks out at Bengaluru restaurant before dawn: The cause of the blaze is not known, and an investigation is on. Court rejects bail petition of 16-year-old accused in the Gurugram school murder case: The sessions court will conduct in-camera proceedings in the case from now on. Dalits call for bandh in Karnataka’s Hubballi and Dharwad in protest against Bhima Koregaon violence: Meanwhile, the Prakash Ambedkar said the PMO has asked Maharashtra not to arrest Hindutva leaders accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence. Do not privatise Air India yet, give it at least five years to revive, suggests parliamentary panel: In a draft report, it has advised the Centre to explore alternatives to its divestment plan for the debt-ridden airline. BBC’s China editor Carrie Gracie quits post in protest against unequal pay: She said there was a ‘crisis of trust’ at the organisation. Fire breaks out at Baba Raghav Das Hospital in Gorakhpur: The blaze is believed to have destroyed the principal’s office.