A look at the headlines right now:

Political parties welcome SC’s decision to reconsider law criminalising homosexuality: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would revisit the constitutional validity of Section 377, which criminalises anal and oral sex. Army chief says incident of Chinese ‘incursion’ in Arunachal Pradesh has been resolved: General Bipin Rawat added that there had been a major reduction in the numbers of Chinese troops posted near the Doklam tri-junction in the Sikkim sector. ‘Padmavati’ renamed ‘Padmavat’ and will be released on January 25: The movie will clash with the Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Pad Man’. Philander takes six wickets as South Africa beat India by 72 runs in the first Test: The Proteas have gone 1-0 up in the three-match series. CAT 2017 results declared, 20 candidates secure 100 percentile: Candidates can access the results at www.iimcat.ac.in. Fire breaks out on the roof of Trump Tower in New York, two injured: Faulty electrical wiring caused the blaze. Karnataka fire chief says Bengaluru restaurant had no fire extinguisher, did not follow norms: The Karnataka Police arrested two people in the case. In AgustaWestland case, Italian court acquits Guiseppe Orsi and former firm chief Bruno Spagnolini: The judge said there wasn’t enough evidence to convict the accused of corruption. At least 23 killed in explosion during airstrikes in Syria’s Idlib province: The airstrikes are part of President Bashar al-Assad government’s attempt to regain control over the last bastions of the rebel-held region. Centre asks SC to hold order that made playing national anthem in cinema halls mandatory: The government said an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to frame guidelines within six months.