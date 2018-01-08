The big news: Parties welcome SC decision to review validity of Section 377, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Army chief said the incident of Chinese ‘incursion’ in Arunachal Pradesh had been resolved, and ‘Padmavat’ will be released on January 25.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Political parties welcome SC’s decision to reconsider law criminalising homosexuality: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would revisit the constitutional validity of Section 377, which criminalises anal and oral sex.
- Army chief says incident of Chinese ‘incursion’ in Arunachal Pradesh has been resolved: General Bipin Rawat added that there had been a major reduction in the numbers of Chinese troops posted near the Doklam tri-junction in the Sikkim sector.
- ‘Padmavati’ renamed ‘Padmavat’ and will be released on January 25: The movie will clash with the Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Pad Man’.
- Philander takes six wickets as South Africa beat India by 72 runs in the first Test: The Proteas have gone 1-0 up in the three-match series.
- CAT 2017 results declared, 20 candidates secure 100 percentile: Candidates can access the results at www.iimcat.ac.in.
- Fire breaks out on the roof of Trump Tower in New York, two injured: Faulty electrical wiring caused the blaze.
- Karnataka fire chief says Bengaluru restaurant had no fire extinguisher, did not follow norms: The Karnataka Police arrested two people in the case.
- In AgustaWestland case, Italian court acquits Guiseppe Orsi and former firm chief Bruno Spagnolini: The judge said there wasn’t enough evidence to convict the accused of corruption.
- At least 23 killed in explosion during airstrikes in Syria’s Idlib province: The airstrikes are part of President Bashar al-Assad government’s attempt to regain control over the last bastions of the rebel-held region.
- Centre asks SC to hold order that made playing national anthem in cinema halls mandatory: The government said an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to frame guidelines within six months.