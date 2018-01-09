Fire broke out at a timber shop in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb on Tuesday, ANI reported. Three fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot on SV Road. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

This is the fifth incident of fire in Mumbai over the last two weeks.

A fire broke out on the first floor of the Shiv Shakti Industrial Estate in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area on Sunday. However, no injuries were reported. A massive blaze broke out at Cinevista studio in the Kanjurmarg area around 8 pm on Saturday, killing an audio assistant.

On January 3, four people were killed and five injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in Andheri. On December 28, 14 people were killed and over a dozen injured after a fire broke out at a building in the city’s Kamala Mills compound in the Lower Parel locality.