The big news: Jignesh Mevani says Modi poses threat to democracy, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Shia Central Waqf Board said madrasas should be affiliated to CBSE or ICSE, and the SC said cinema halls need not play the national anthem.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi must speak on violence in Saharanpur, Bhima Koregaon, says Jignesh Mevani at Yuva Hunkar rally: Heavy security was deployed at the event as the rally was organised despite the Delhi Police denying them permission to hold it.
- Madrasas should be affiliated to CBSE or ICSE, says Shia Central Waqf Board chairperson: Religious education should be made optional, Waseem Rizwi suggested.
- Playing the national anthem in cinema halls is no longer mandatory, rules Supreme Court: The bench modified its November 2016 order a day after the Centre said it had formed a panel to frame rules on playing the national anthem at public places.
- Jet Airways crew member arrested for carrying US dollars worth Rs 3.21 crore in flight: The woman had wrapped the undeclared cash in aluminium foil and kept it in her check-in baggage.
- Goa beef traders call off strike after government assures them of police protection: Qureshi Meat Traders Association of Goa said beef will be available in the state from Wednesday.
- RJD denies reports claiming Lalu Prasad Yadav’s aides were sent to Ranchi jail to ‘serve’ him: The Janata Dal (United) accused the former Bihar chief minister of having a ‘feudal mindset’.
- India calls off its first commercial moon mission due to shortage of funds, say reports: Bengaluru-based startup TeamIndus could not arrange for the Rs 200 crore required to launch a PSLV flight.
- Bomb blast near Balochistan Assembly in Quetta, many casualties feared: According to a local TV report, at least six people, including four police personnel, had been killed in the attack.
- Rare snowfall covers parts of Sahara, the hottest desert in the world: As temperatures rose during the course of the day, the snow began to melt.
- The Wire story on Jay Shah is prima facie defamatory, says Gujarat High Court: The bench rejected the website’s plea asking it to quash the defamation case, and said the journalists will have to face trial for criminal defamation.