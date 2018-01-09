A look at the headlines right now:

Modi must speak on violence in Saharanpur, Bhima Koregaon, says Jignesh Mevani at Yuva Hunkar rally: Heavy security was deployed at the event as the rally was organised despite the Delhi Police denying them permission to hold it. Madrasas should be affiliated to CBSE or ICSE, says Shia Central Waqf Board chairperson: Religious education should be made optional, Waseem Rizwi suggested. Playing the national anthem in cinema halls is no longer mandatory, rules Supreme Court: The bench modified its November 2016 order a day after the Centre said it had formed a panel to frame rules on playing the national anthem at public places. Jet Airways crew member arrested for carrying US dollars worth Rs 3.21 crore in flight: The woman had wrapped the undeclared cash in aluminium foil and kept it in her check-in baggage. Goa beef traders call off strike after government assures them of police protection: Qureshi Meat Traders Association of Goa said beef will be available in the state from Wednesday. RJD denies reports claiming Lalu Prasad Yadav’s aides were sent to Ranchi jail to ‘serve’ him: The Janata Dal (United) accused the former Bihar chief minister of having a ‘feudal mindset’. India calls off its first commercial moon mission due to shortage of funds, say reports: Bengaluru-based startup TeamIndus could not arrange for the Rs 200 crore required to launch a PSLV flight. Bomb blast near Balochistan Assembly in Quetta, many casualties feared: According to a local TV report, at least six people, including four police personnel, had been killed in the attack. Rare snowfall covers parts of Sahara, the hottest desert in the world: As temperatures rose during the course of the day, the snow began to melt. The Wire story on Jay Shah is prima facie defamatory, says Gujarat High Court: The bench rejected the website’s plea asking it to quash the defamation case, and said the journalists will have to face trial for criminal defamation.