A look at the headlines right now:

UIDAI to use new two-step security system from June to ensure Aadhaar details stay private: In doing so, the body admitted what it has been denying until now –leaks of Aadhaar numbers are a massive concern. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams to begin from March 5: A total of 28.24 lakh students have registered for both the board exams this year. Cabinet relaxes norms for foreign investment in single brand retail, construction and Air India: The new rules will allow foreign airlines to invest up to 49% in Air India without requiring a government nod, helping speed up its privatisation process. Supreme Court forms new team to investigate 186 cases from 1984 anti-Sikh riots: These cases have not yet been examined by the Centre-appointed Special Investigation Team. Jammu and Kashmir will only gain from India and not anywhere else, says Mehbooba Mufti: The chief minister criticised the separatists for not initiating talks with interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma. RBI-affiliated think tank disowns paper published by faculty member flagging problems with Aadhaar: The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology said the views expressed in the study were those of the author alone. If a person has no Aadhaar card, does he not exist for the government? asks Supreme Court: The court was hearing a plea against night shelters in Uttar Pradesh asking the homeless for the 12-digit number as identity proof. Tamil Nadu transport unions say they are ready to accept government’s offer of 2.44-times wage hike: Earlier, the Madras HC had asked the unions to end their strike immediately to avoid causing inconvenience to commuters. Bar Council of India issues notices to 500 MPs and MLAs who are practicing lawyers: The expert committee asked the recipients why they should not be debarred. Blast on board burning Iranian oil tanker hinders rescue efforts in East China Sea: Strong winds are also delaying the rescue mission.