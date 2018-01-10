The big news: UIDAI to use virtual ID for Aadhaar to strengthen privacy, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will start from March 5, and the Cabinet approved 100% FDI in single brand retail.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UIDAI to use new two-step security system from June to ensure Aadhaar details stay private: In doing so, the body admitted what it has been denying until now –leaks of Aadhaar numbers are a massive concern.
- CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams to begin from March 5: A total of 28.24 lakh students have registered for both the board exams this year.
- Cabinet relaxes norms for foreign investment in single brand retail, construction and Air India: The new rules will allow foreign airlines to invest up to 49% in Air India without requiring a government nod, helping speed up its privatisation process.
- Supreme Court forms new team to investigate 186 cases from 1984 anti-Sikh riots: These cases have not yet been examined by the Centre-appointed Special Investigation Team.
- Jammu and Kashmir will only gain from India and not anywhere else, says Mehbooba Mufti: The chief minister criticised the separatists for not initiating talks with interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma.
- RBI-affiliated think tank disowns paper published by faculty member flagging problems with Aadhaar: The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology said the views expressed in the study were those of the author alone.
- If a person has no Aadhaar card, does he not exist for the government? asks Supreme Court: The court was hearing a plea against night shelters in Uttar Pradesh asking the homeless for the 12-digit number as identity proof.
- Tamil Nadu transport unions say they are ready to accept government’s offer of 2.44-times wage hike: Earlier, the Madras HC had asked the unions to end their strike immediately to avoid causing inconvenience to commuters.
- Bar Council of India issues notices to 500 MPs and MLAs who are practicing lawyers: The expert committee asked the recipients why they should not be debarred.
- Blast on board burning Iranian oil tanker hinders rescue efforts in East China Sea: Strong winds are also delaying the rescue mission.