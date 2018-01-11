The Calcutta High Court on Thursday will continue to hear a Public Interest Litigation against the Calcutta University’s decision to award West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a Doctor of Letters degree, NDTV reported.

The university’s convocation ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, but the court said it would not intervene and stop the event.

Former Vice Chancellor of North Bengal University Ranju Gopal Mukhopadhyay filed the petition on Monday. He claimed the Calcutta University’s decision is “arbitrary and devoid of any proper reasoning”.

The petitioner named the state government and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee respondents in his plea, The Telegraph reported.

The former vice chancellor dismissed the West Bengal government’s contention that the plea was politically motivated and without any basis. The government’s argument that former chief ministers Jyoti Basu and Dr BC Roy, too, had received similar degrees from the university was incorrect, Mukhopadhyay said, as they had received their honorary degrees after stepping down from their position.