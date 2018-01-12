A look at the headlines right now:

‘America is a nation of immigrants’, says US envoy to India addressing H-1B visa concerns: Kenneth Juster, who made the remark at his inaugural policy speech, also made a pitch to scale up defence ties between the countries.

Tamil Nadu transport unions withdraw strike, to resume work from Friday: Earlier, the Madras High Court acceded to the transporters’ demand to refer the wage dispute to arbitration. For the first time, a woman lawyer is recommended for Supreme Court judgeship: The SC Collegium recommended Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph for the positions. MEA admits that India and Pakistan NSAs held discussions: Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said New Delhi raised the issue of cross-border terrorism at the meeting. Research scholar reported missing from JNU returns, Delhi Police say he went for ‘dip in the Ganga’: Before his return on Thursday, Mukul Jain was last spotted leaving a laboratory at the university on Monday. 14.81% more fake currency recovered in 2017, says Delhi Police: The Delhi Police had launched a drive against counterfeit currency with the RBI, customs department and the Intelligence Bureau. Nitin Gadkari says Navy had no right to rejectproposal of floating jetty in Mumbai: The Indian Navy’s job is to secure our borders from terrorists, the Bharatiya Janata Party minister said. Mob thrashes constable before police arrest him for allegedly raping 7-year-old girl in Greater Noida: The child has been sent for a medical test. GJM ready for talks with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, says Bimal Gurung: The party chief refuted reports that he was leading a separatist movement. Income Tax Department attaches over 900 benami properties worth more than Rs 3,500 crore: This includes immovable properties of at least Rs 2,900 crore.