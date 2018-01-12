The big news: Four SC judges urge chief justice to address judicial crisis, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: ISRO launched India’s 100th satellite from Sriharikota, and the Maharashtra government has been asked to submit Justice Loya’s autopsy report.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CJI has not addressed crisis in judiciary, democracy at stake, say top Supreme Court judges: In an unprecedented move, the top Supreme Court justices held a press conference to say that the court is in a serious crisis.
- ISRO launches India’s 100th satellite from Sriharikota space centre: The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle carried earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 and 30 others.
- Supreme Court asks Maharashtra government to submit Justice BH Loya’s autopsy report: The three-judge bench was hearing a petition filed by a journalist seeking an independent inquiry into the CBI judge’s mysterious death.
- Ecuador grants WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange citizenship: The country’s Foreign Ministry said the government was concerned about potential threats to his life from unspecified nations.
- BJP calls off bike rally alleging TMC workers attacked them in Kolkata: Clashes were reported from Pathuriaghata Street, Central Avenue and Red Road.
- New passports may not serve as address proof, Centre may do away with the last page, says report: The changes the Ministry of External Affairs is considering will not affect people holding old passports till they expire.
- Hundred toilets in Akhilesh Yadav’s home district Etawah painted saffron: The village head claimed residents made the decision to ‘pay tributes’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath.
- Pennsylvania sets February 23 as execution date of first death row prisoner of Indian origin in US: However, Raghunandan Yandamuri may not be killed as there is a moratorium on the death penalty in the state.
- Month after poll results, Gujarat MLAs yet to be sworn in as they await ‘auspicious period’: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the ceremony was delayed as legislators wanted the Assembly session to start after Makar Sankranti.
- New Pew study shows 80% Indians consider media organisations accurate and objective: India was the country among those polled to say it is sometimes ‘acceptable for a news organisation to favour one political party’.