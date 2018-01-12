A look at the headlines right now:

CJI has not addressed crisis in judiciary, democracy at stake, say top Supreme Court judges: In an unprecedented move, the top Supreme Court justices held a press conference to say that the court is in a serious crisis. ISRO launches India’s 100th satellite from Sriharikota space centre: The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle carried earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 and 30 others. Supreme Court asks Maharashtra government to submit Justice BH Loya’s autopsy report: The three-judge bench was hearing a petition filed by a journalist seeking an independent inquiry into the CBI judge’s mysterious death. Ecuador grants WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange citizenship: The country’s Foreign Ministry said the government was concerned about potential threats to his life from unspecified nations. BJP calls off bike rally alleging TMC workers attacked them in Kolkata: Clashes were reported from Pathuriaghata Street, Central Avenue and Red Road. New passports may not serve as address proof, Centre may do away with the last page, says report: The changes the Ministry of External Affairs is considering will not affect people holding old passports till they expire. Hundred toilets in Akhilesh Yadav’s home district Etawah painted saffron: The village head claimed residents made the decision to ‘pay tributes’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath. Pennsylvania sets February 23 as execution date of first death row prisoner of Indian origin in US: However, Raghunandan Yandamuri may not be killed as there is a moratorium on the death penalty in the state. Month after poll results, Gujarat MLAs yet to be sworn in as they await ‘auspicious period’: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the ceremony was delayed as legislators wanted the Assembly session to start after Makar Sankranti. New Pew study shows 80% Indians consider media organisations accurate and objective: India was the country among those polled to say it is sometimes ‘acceptable for a news organisation to favour one political party’.