Bar Council of India urges political parties to not politicise rift between Supreme Court judges: Justice Kurian Joseph, one of the four judges who held the press conference, said there was no need for outside intervention to resolve the matter. Hawaii residents run for shelter after false emergency missile alert sparks panic: The false message was not revoked for 38 minutes. Pakistan threatens India after Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s ‘nuclear bluff’ remark: Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the Indian Army chief’s statement was ‘an invitation for nuclear encounter’. Coast guard finds debris of helicopter that went missing off Mumbai coast, recovers five bodies: The chopper went missing on Saturday morning with five ONGC officials and two pilots on board and last made contact with the Air Traffic Control at 10.35 am. Google doodle honours author-activist Mahasweta Devi on her 92nd birth anniversary: Devi was known not just for her writing but also for dedicating her life for the welfare of tribals across India. Leopard enters residential area in Mumbai’s Mulund locality, injures six people: The forest department officials tracked down the animal with the help of the residents of Nanipada, and tranquillised it. Centre is misusing the ED, says P Chidambaram after agency’s raid on his son’s properties: There is no FIR against me or my son, the Congress leader said. Uttar Pradesh Police arrest two for dumping potatoes outside Assembly, say they were not farmers: Police dismissed reports that farmers had dumped the potatoes as part of their protest against the low purchasing price of the vegetable. United States embassy in London disagrees with Donald Trump’s reason for cancelling UK trip: The US president said he did not want to inaugurate the new embassy building as it was a bad deal and was in ‘an off location’. Soldier killed during ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, says Army: Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, who was from Maharashtra, sustained grievous injuries during the ‘unprovoked firing’ by Pakistani troops, the Army said.