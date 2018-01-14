The big news: Bar Council of India urges parties not to politicise SC rift, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A false missile alert sparked panic in Hawaii, and Pakistan threatened India with its nuclear power after Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s remark.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bar Council of India urges political parties to not politicise rift between Supreme Court judges: Justice Kurian Joseph, one of the four judges who held the press conference, said there was no need for outside intervention to resolve the matter.
- Hawaii residents run for shelter after false emergency missile alert sparks panic: The false message was not revoked for 38 minutes.
- Pakistan threatens India after Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s ‘nuclear bluff’ remark: Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the Indian Army chief’s statement was ‘an invitation for nuclear encounter’.
- Coast guard finds debris of helicopter that went missing off Mumbai coast, recovers five bodies: The chopper went missing on Saturday morning with five ONGC officials and two pilots on board and last made contact with the Air Traffic Control at 10.35 am.
- Google doodle honours author-activist Mahasweta Devi on her 92nd birth anniversary: Devi was known not just for her writing but also for dedicating her life for the welfare of tribals across India.
- Leopard enters residential area in Mumbai’s Mulund locality, injures six people: The forest department officials tracked down the animal with the help of the residents of Nanipada, and tranquillised it.
- Centre is misusing the ED, says P Chidambaram after agency’s raid on his son’s properties: There is no FIR against me or my son, the Congress leader said.
- Uttar Pradesh Police arrest two for dumping potatoes outside Assembly, say they were not farmers: Police dismissed reports that farmers had dumped the potatoes as part of their protest against the low purchasing price of the vegetable.
- United States embassy in London disagrees with Donald Trump’s reason for cancelling UK trip: The US president said he did not want to inaugurate the new embassy building as it was a bad deal and was in ‘an off location’.
- Soldier killed during ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, says Army: Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, who was from Maharashtra, sustained grievous injuries during the ‘unprovoked firing’ by Pakistani troops, the Army said.