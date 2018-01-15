The big news: Narendra Modi and Israel PM will discuss trade and Palestine, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Bar councils discussed the judiciary rift with the CJI, and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas denounced Trump’s peace plan for West Asia.
A look at the headlines right now:
- We will take relations between Israel and India to new heights, says Benjamin Netanyahu: The Congress mocked Narendra Modi with a video.
- Bar Council of India delegation meets chief justice, says matter will be sorted out soon: The seven-member team, headed by Manan Kumar Mishra, discussed the complaints raised by four senior judges on Friday.
- Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas denounces Trump’s peace plan for West Asia: The Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization were now effectively over, Abbas said.
- CBI judge Loya’s son tells media he has no suspicions about his father’s death: Anuj Loya asked the media not to harass the family.
- At least 20 dead in California mudslides: Rescue workers are still searching for survivors.
- Army chief says military operations should be ‘ramped up’ in J&K to pressurise Pakistan: Bipin Rawat added that the security forces in the state must evolve new strategies and tactics.
- Coast guard finds voice data recorder of helicopter that went missing off Mumbai coast: Six bodies have been recovered till Sunday evening.
- Viacom18 quells rumours of yet another ‘Padmaavat’ delay, says movie will be out on January 25: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama will be released all over the world on the same date in 3D and IMAX formats, the studio said.
- World Economic Forum ranks India 30th on manufacturing index, says demand for its goods rising: Among BRICS countries, India is ranked behind China but is ahead of Brazil, Russia and South Africa.
- Builder shot dead in Deccan Gymkhana area: No one has been arrested yet.