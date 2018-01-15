A look at the headlines right now:

We will take relations between Israel and India to new heights, says Benjamin Netanyahu: The Congress mocked Narendra Modi with a video. Bar Council of India delegation meets chief justice, says matter will be sorted out soon: The seven-member team, headed by Manan Kumar Mishra, discussed the complaints raised by four senior judges on Friday. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas denounces Trump’s peace plan for West Asia: The Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization were now effectively over, Abbas said. CBI judge Loya’s son tells media he has no suspicions about his father’s death: Anuj Loya asked the media not to harass the family. At least 20 dead in California mudslides: Rescue workers are still searching for survivors. Army chief says military operations should be ‘ramped up’ in J&K to pressurise Pakistan: Bipin Rawat added that the security forces in the state must evolve new strategies and tactics. Coast guard finds voice data recorder of helicopter that went missing off Mumbai coast: Six bodies have been recovered till Sunday evening. Viacom18 quells rumours of yet another ‘Padmaavat’ delay, says movie will be out on January 25: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama will be released all over the world on the same date in 3D and IMAX formats, the studio said. World Economic Forum ranks India 30th on manufacturing index, says demand for its goods rising: Among BRICS countries, India is ranked behind China but is ahead of Brazil, Russia and South Africa. Builder shot dead in Deccan Gymkhana area: No one has been arrested yet.