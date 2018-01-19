The big news: No interim relief for AAP in office-of-profit case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two civilians and a BSF constable were killed in an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan, and Bengaluru’s Bellandur lake is on fire again.
- High Court refuses relief to AAP in office-of-profit case, Congress and BJP want Kejriwal to resign: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, called the Election Commission’s recommendations ‘most unfortunate’.
- Centre criticises Pakistan after 2 civilians, BSF jawan die in ceasefire violations: The BSF destroyed four Pakistani mortar positions and inflicted loss of life and property across the border, Director General KK Sharma said.
- Fire rages on at Bengaluru’s polluted Bellandur lake: Officials from the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority are supervising the attempts by firemen to bring the blaze under control.
- India becomes member of non-proliferation regime Australia Group: It said New Delhi ‘has demonstrated the will to implement rigorous controls of high standards in international trade’.
- Passengers may soon be able to use their mobiles, internet in flights: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has recommended allowing in-flight connectivity only above the altitude of 3,000 metres.
- China is within its right to build infrastructure at Doklam, says Foreign Ministry spokesperson: Lu Kang refused to specifically comment on reports that used satellite pictures to claim that Beijing was building a military complex in the region.
- Passengers, tourists stranded in Goa as 18,000 taxis go off roads protesting speed governors: The taxi operators went on strike despite the state government invoking the Essential Services Management Act prohibiting the protest.
- Address unemployment, Haryana rapes and Doklam on Mann ki Baat, Rahul Gandhi advises Narendra Modi: The prime minister had asked social media users to suggest topics they wanted him to address on his radio show on January 28.
- Kashmir and Karnataka were the worst states for free speech and media freedom in 2017, finds report: The Hoot found that the police, politicians, party workers, right-wing activists and other non-state actors were mainly behind the attacks on journalists.
- Income Tax Department sends notices to thousands of Indians trading cryptocurrency: A survey found that more than Rs 2,235 crore worth of transactions were conducted over 17 months.