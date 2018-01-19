A look at the headlines right now:

High Court refuses relief to AAP in office-of-profit case, Congress and BJP want Kejriwal to resign: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, called the Election Commission’s recommendations ‘most unfortunate’. Centre criticises Pakistan after 2 civilians, BSF jawan die in ceasefire violations: The BSF destroyed four Pakistani mortar positions and inflicted loss of life and property across the border, Director General KK Sharma said. Fire rages on at Bengaluru’s polluted Bellandur lake: Officials from the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority are supervising the attempts by firemen to bring the blaze under control. India becomes member of non-proliferation regime Australia Group: It said New Delhi ‘has demonstrated the will to implement rigorous controls of high standards in international trade’. Passengers may soon be able to use their mobiles, internet in flights: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has recommended allowing in-flight connectivity only above the altitude of 3,000 metres. China is within its right to build infrastructure at Doklam, says Foreign Ministry spokesperson: Lu Kang refused to specifically comment on reports that used satellite pictures to claim that Beijing was building a military complex in the region. Passengers, tourists stranded in Goa as 18,000 taxis go off roads protesting speed governors: The taxi operators went on strike despite the state government invoking the Essential Services Management Act prohibiting the protest. Address unemployment, Haryana rapes and Doklam on Mann ki Baat, Rahul Gandhi advises Narendra Modi: The prime minister had asked social media users to suggest topics they wanted him to address on his radio show on January 28. Kashmir and Karnataka were the worst states for free speech and media freedom in 2017, finds report: The Hoot found that the police, politicians, party workers, right-wing activists and other non-state actors were mainly behind the attacks on journalists. Income Tax Department sends notices to thousands of Indians trading cryptocurrency: A survey found that more than Rs 2,235 crore worth of transactions were conducted over 17 months.