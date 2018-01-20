The Kerala Police on Saturday arrested four people from the Social Democratic Party of India in connection with the murder of an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activist near Peravur city in Kerala’s Kannur district, ANI reported.

The four activists were identified as Mohammed Basheer, Salim Hamza, Ameer Abdul Rahman and Shaheen Shamsuddin.

Twenty-four-year-old Shyam Prasad was a student of the Peravur Government ITI, and was a trainer at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh shakha. The attack reportedly took place around 5.30 pm on Friday near the Kommeri Goat Farm under the Peravur Police Station. The police said Prasad was riding a bike when the assailants blocked his way and attacked him.

Injured, Prasad fled from the spot and sought refuge in a nearby house. The assailants chased him down and attacked him with a sharp weapon on the balcony of the house. Prasad died while being taken to a hospital at Thalassery.