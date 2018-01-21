A look at the headlines right now:

Seventeen killed in fire at Delhi firecracker factory: The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Several feared dead, six wounded after four gunmen storm hotel in Kabul: The special forces are still fighting the attackers, who entered the hotel at 9 pm on Saturday and began firing randomly. Three more people, including a fire officer, arrested in Kamala Mills fire tragedy: The police did not reveal why they took into custody Ravi Bhandari, Rajendra Patil and Utkarsh Pandey. MLAs’ disqualification is EC chief AK Joti’s ‘gift’ to Modi, says AAP: Party spokesperson accused the poll panel of discrimination and said its recommendation was one-sided. State-run ONGC to buy government stake in HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore: The sale will help the Centre meet half of its disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore for 2017-’18. Darwin is scientifically wrong, says minister Satyapal Singh, BJP leader Ram Madhav supports him: Nobody saw an ape turn into a man, says the minister of state for human resource development. Pakistan must change its mindset about ‘good and bad’ terrorists, India says at United Nations: Indian ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said it was New Delhi’s vision to ensure Afghanistan ‘regains its place’. Two teens die in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur after policemen allegedly refuse help: A video showed the boys lying motionless on the road as the three officers, who were later suspended, worried about staining the seats of their car. CJI Dipak Misra’s bench will hear judge Loya case on Monday: The petition had called the death of the CBI judge ‘questionable, mysterious and contradicting’. Class 12 student in Haryana allegedly shoots school principal dead with father’s gun: The motive behind the killing is not known yet, but officials said the student was rusticated a few weeks ago for poor attendance.