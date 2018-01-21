The big news: Blaze at Delhi firecracker factory kills 17 people, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Several are feared dead after gunmen attacked a hotel in Kabul, and three more people were arrested in connection with the Kamala Mills fire.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Seventeen killed in fire at Delhi firecracker factory: The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
- Several feared dead, six wounded after four gunmen storm hotel in Kabul: The special forces are still fighting the attackers, who entered the hotel at 9 pm on Saturday and began firing randomly.
- Three more people, including a fire officer, arrested in Kamala Mills fire tragedy: The police did not reveal why they took into custody Ravi Bhandari, Rajendra Patil and Utkarsh Pandey.
- MLAs’ disqualification is EC chief AK Joti’s ‘gift’ to Modi, says AAP: Party spokesperson accused the poll panel of discrimination and said its recommendation was one-sided.
- State-run ONGC to buy government stake in HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore: The sale will help the Centre meet half of its disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore for 2017-’18.
- Darwin is scientifically wrong, says minister Satyapal Singh, BJP leader Ram Madhav supports him: Nobody saw an ape turn into a man, says the minister of state for human resource development.
- Pakistan must change its mindset about ‘good and bad’ terrorists, India says at United Nations: Indian ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said it was New Delhi’s vision to ensure Afghanistan ‘regains its place’.
- Two teens die in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur after policemen allegedly refuse help: A video showed the boys lying motionless on the road as the three officers, who were later suspended, worried about staining the seats of their car.
- CJI Dipak Misra’s bench will hear judge Loya case on Monday: The petition had called the death of the CBI judge ‘questionable, mysterious and contradicting’.
- Class 12 student in Haryana allegedly shoots school principal dead with father’s gun: The motive behind the killing is not known yet, but officials said the student was rusticated a few weeks ago for poor attendance.