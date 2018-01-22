A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court to hear Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments’ plea to ban ‘Padmaavat’ on Tuesday: Protestors blocked roads, torched vehicles in Gujarat, and attacked a toll plaza in Noida. Delhi Police arrest alleged mastermind of 2008 Gujarat blasts: Abdul Subhan Qureshi was arrested after a brief exchange of fire. AAP prepares for bye-elections even as it gears up for legal battle over disqualification of MLAs: Alka Lamba, who represented Chandni Chowk in the Delhi Assembly, said the party is prepared to seek a fresh mandate if the courts do not rule in its favour. Sitaram Yechury offers to resign after CPI(M) body rejects proposal on alliance with Congress: Instead, the Central Committee adopted the strategy backed by the party’s former general secretary Prakash Karat. Indian government failed to protect minorities in 2017, finds report: The Human Rights Watch mentioned cow vigilantism, the Armed Forces Act and manual scavenging, among the concerns, in its study. US shutdown continues as Senate postpones vote on federal funding: The Democrats and Republicans are trying to reach a compromise on concerns such as immigration. Edward Snowden says he agrees with former RAW chief’s concerns about Aadhaar: The programme should be linked with voter ID cards, newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat said. India needs a dedicated Ministry of National Security, says Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra: The Home Ministry is overburdened, and internal security matters need constant oversight, he said. Two firefighters injured in blaze at a manufacturing unit in Mumbai: The fire in the Mistry Industrial Complex in Marol destroyed a part of the premises. Gujarat starts cow tourism project to popularise the animal: Those interested can now take a trip to cow shelters and grazing spots to see how the animal is reared and how products are made with cow urine and dung.