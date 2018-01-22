A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Supreme Court to hear Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments’ plea to ban ‘Padmaavat’ on Tuesday: Protestors blocked roads, torched vehicles in Gujarat, and attacked a toll plaza in Noida.   
  2. Delhi Police arrest alleged mastermind of 2008 Gujarat blasts: Abdul Subhan Qureshi was arrested after a brief exchange of fire.
  3. AAP prepares for bye-elections even as it gears up for legal battle over disqualification of MLAs: Alka Lamba, who represented Chandni Chowk in the Delhi Assembly, said the party is prepared to seek a fresh mandate if the courts do not rule in its favour.
  4. Sitaram Yechury offers to resign after CPI(M) body rejects proposal on alliance with Congress: Instead, the Central Committee adopted the strategy backed by the party’s former general secretary Prakash Karat.
  5. Indian government failed to protect minorities in 2017, finds report: The Human Rights Watch mentioned cow vigilantism, the Armed Forces Act and manual scavenging, among the concerns, in its study.
  6. US shutdown continues as Senate postpones vote on federal funding: The Democrats and Republicans are trying to reach a compromise on concerns such as immigration.
  7. Edward Snowden says he agrees with former RAW chief’s concerns about Aadhaar: The programme should be linked with voter ID cards, newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat said.
  8. India needs a dedicated Ministry of National Security, says Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra: The Home Ministry is overburdened, and internal security matters need constant oversight, he said.
  9. Two firefighters injured in blaze at a manufacturing unit in Mumbai: The fire in the Mistry Industrial Complex in Marol destroyed a part of the premises.
  10. Gujarat starts cow tourism project to popularise the animal: Those interested can now take a trip to cow shelters and grazing spots to see how the animal is reared and how products are made with cow urine and dung.  