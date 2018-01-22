The big news: Disqualified AAP MLAs to file fresh petition in Delhi HC, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The alleged mastermind of the 2008 Gujarat blasts was arrested, and the Karni Sena said it is ready to watch ‘Padmaavat’ before it is released.
A look at the headlines right now:
- AAP MLAs to file fresh petition in Delhi High Court in office-of-profit disqualification case: Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Centre blocked all good work in Delhi for 2 years with the ouster, even as the Aam Aadmi Party prepared for bye-elections in 20 seats.
- Delhi Police arrest alleged mastermind of 2008 Gujarat blasts: Abdul Subhan Qureshi was arrested after a brief exchange of fire.
- Supreme Court to hear Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments’ plea to ban ‘Padmaavat’ on Tuesday: Protestors blocked roads, torched vehicles in Gujarat, and attacked a toll plaza in Noida, even as Karni Sena said it is ready to watch the film before its release.
- Kannada outfits call two strikes in state against Mahadayi river dispute: They have planned a statewide shutdown on January 25, and a Bengaluru bandh on February 4 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the city.
- Indian Premier League to begin on April 7, final to be played on May 27: Mumbai will host the opening match and the final of the cash-rich T20 tournament.
- US will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem by the end of 2019, says Vice President Mike Pence: He was addressing Israel’s lawmakers during his two-day visit to the country.
- SC decides to hear all pleas related to CBI Judge Loya’s death itself, next hearing on February 2: It also directed other High Courts in the country not to entertain any petitions related to this matter.
- US shutdown continues as Senate postpones vote on federal funding: The Democrats and Republicans are trying to reach a compromise on concerns such as immigration.
- Karachi cleric arrested for allegedly beating 8-year-old boy to death for fleeing seminary: The student had tried to run away from the madrassa in the past when he had been subjected to corporal punishment, the police said.
- Repatriation of Rohingya refugees will not begin on Tuesday, says Bangladesh: The process of compiling and verifying the list of people to be sent back is incomplete and transit camps for those returning are not ready, an official said.