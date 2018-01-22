A look at the headlines right now:

AAP MLAs to file fresh petition in Delhi High Court in office-of-profit disqualification case: Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Centre blocked all good work in Delhi for 2 years with the ouster, even as the Aam Aadmi Party prepared for bye-elections in 20 seats. Delhi Police arrest alleged mastermind of 2008 Gujarat blasts: Abdul Subhan Qureshi was arrested after a brief exchange of fire. Supreme Court to hear Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments’ plea to ban ‘Padmaavat’ on Tuesday: Protestors blocked roads, torched vehicles in Gujarat, and attacked a toll plaza in Noida, even as Karni Sena said it is ready to watch the film before its release. Kannada outfits call two strikes in state against Mahadayi river dispute: They have planned a statewide shutdown on January 25, and a Bengaluru bandh on February 4 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the city. Indian Premier League to begin on April 7, final to be played on May 27: Mumbai will host the opening match and the final of the cash-rich T20 tournament. US will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem by the end of 2019, says Vice President Mike Pence: He was addressing Israel’s lawmakers during his two-day visit to the country. SC decides to hear all pleas related to CBI Judge Loya’s death itself, next hearing on February 2: It also directed other High Courts in the country not to entertain any petitions related to this matter. US shutdown continues as Senate postpones vote on federal funding: The Democrats and Republicans are trying to reach a compromise on concerns such as immigration. Karachi cleric arrested for allegedly beating 8-year-old boy to death for fleeing seminary: The student had tried to run away from the madrassa in the past when he had been subjected to corporal punishment, the police said. Repatriation of Rohingya refugees will not begin on Tuesday, says Bangladesh: The process of compiling and verifying the list of people to be sent back is incomplete and transit camps for those returning are not ready, an official said.