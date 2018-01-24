A look at the headlines right now:

Multiplex Association says its members will not screen ‘Padmaavat’ in Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP and Goa: There were protests in Mathura, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Meerut, Lucknow, Gurugram, Jammu and outside Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan, among many other cities. Lalu Prasad Yadav gets five years in jail in fodder scam’s Chaibasa case: The special CBI court also sentenced former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra to five years in prison.

Bombay High Court lifts order barring press from covering Sohrabuddin Sheikh case trial: Justice Revati Mohite-Dere said the ban on reporting any part of the proceedings was contrary to law. Delhi High Court tells EC not to announce bye-poll dates till Monday: Bye-elections have to be held within six months after the Ministry of Home Affairs follows up on the president’s order to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs. The lingering effects of demonetisation slowed down India’s growth, Raghuram Rajan tells NDTV: The former RBI governor said India’s figures were downgraded partly because of the ‘two big headwinds’, referring to the GST as well. 17-year-old dies in clashes near site of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian encounter: Security forces reportedly fired tear gas shells and pellets to disperse protestors gathered in Chaigund village, where they were fighting militants. Petrol prices hit three-year highs in all metro cities, diesel also gets costlier: There was a strike in Kerala against the rising fuel rates. Delhi High Court seeks Election Commission’s reply on Dinakaran’s plea for AIADMK name and symbol: The two-leaves symbol has been a point of conflict between the factions led by Dinakaran and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami.

Four security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh, seven injured in encounter with Naxalites: There were some casualties on the Maoists’ side as well, an officer said. We need real action, not tokenism, to help the disabled be part of electoral processes, says CEC Rawat: The Election Commission and the state commissions are finding ways to help the disabled through technology during elections, he said.

