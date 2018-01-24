The big news: Anti-Padmaavat protests threaten movie’s release tomorrow, and nine other top stories
- Multiplex Association says its members will not screen ‘Padmaavat’ in Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP and Goa: There were protests in Mathura, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Meerut, Lucknow, Gurugram, Jammu and outside Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan, among many other cities.
- Lalu Prasad Yadav gets five years in jail in fodder scam’s Chaibasa case: The special CBI court also sentenced former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra to five years in prison.
- Bombay High Court lifts order barring press from covering Sohrabuddin Sheikh case trial: Justice Revati Mohite-Dere said the ban on reporting any part of the proceedings was contrary to law.
- Delhi High Court tells EC not to announce bye-poll dates till Monday: Bye-elections have to be held within six months after the Ministry of Home Affairs follows up on the president’s order to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs.
- The lingering effects of demonetisation slowed down India’s growth, Raghuram Rajan tells NDTV: The former RBI governor said India’s figures were downgraded partly because of the ‘two big headwinds’, referring to the GST as well.
- 17-year-old dies in clashes near site of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian encounter: Security forces reportedly fired tear gas shells and pellets to disperse protestors gathered in Chaigund village, where they were fighting militants.
- Petrol prices hit three-year highs in all metro cities, diesel also gets costlier: There was a strike in Kerala against the rising fuel rates.
- Delhi High Court seeks Election Commission’s reply on Dinakaran’s plea for AIADMK name and symbol: The two-leaves symbol has been a point of conflict between the factions led by Dinakaran and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami.
- Four security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh, seven injured in encounter with Naxalites: There were some casualties on the Maoists’ side as well, an officer said.
- We need real action, not tokenism, to help the disabled be part of electoral processes, says CEC Rawat: The Election Commission and the state commissions are finding ways to help the disabled through technology during elections, he said.