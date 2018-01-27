A look at the headlines right now:

‘America is open for business,’ says Donald Trump at World Economic Forum: The US president pitched the United States as a great place for investors and pushed his controversial ‘America First’ policy. Thirteen killed, three injured as bus falls into river in Kolhapur: The incident took place around 11.45 pm on Friday. Pakistani-origin UK lawmaker leads protests in London to call for Kashmir, Khalistan freedom: Protestors planned the ‘black day’ demonstration to coincide with India’s Republic Day. Uttar Pradesh youth dies in clashes during VHP, ABVP rally in Kasganj: Several people were injured and dozens of vehicles were damaged in Baddu Nagar, where the police imposed prohibitory orders.

India, China ‘experienced enough’ to handle hurdles like Doklam standoff, says new Indian envoy: China, meanwhile, outlined its plan to extend the Belt and Road initiative to the Arctic, with a “Polar Silk Road”.

Six male BBC journalists agree to take pay cuts after debate over gender discrimination: This comes two weeks after a woman editor resigned, alleging unequal pay for men and women doing similar jobs.

United States imposes fresh sanctions on Russian officials over Ukraine conflict: Moscow claimed the blacklist on its officials and companies was absurd and will not lead to any results. Two gangsters killed in encounter with Punjab Police: One of the accused had reportedly escaped with four others from Nabha jail in 2016. The Doomsday Clock is now just two minutes from the apocalypse:The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said ‘the nuclear landscape took center stage’ in its decision to move the minute hand closer to midnight this year. J&K police detain Pune woman who was allegedly plotting a suicide attack on Republic Day: The 18-year-old was apprehended on Thursday night after intelligence agencies alerted the state police.