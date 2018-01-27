The big news: At Davos, Trump warns world leaders against ‘unfair trade’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A bus fell into a river in Kolhapur, killing 13, and a Pakistani-origin lawmaker in the UK led anti-India protests in London.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘America is open for business,’ says Donald Trump at World Economic Forum: The US president pitched the United States as a great place for investors and pushed his controversial ‘America First’ policy.
- Thirteen killed, three injured as bus falls into river in Kolhapur: The incident took place around 11.45 pm on Friday.
- Pakistani-origin UK lawmaker leads protests in London to call for Kashmir, Khalistan freedom: Protestors planned the ‘black day’ demonstration to coincide with India’s Republic Day.
- Uttar Pradesh youth dies in clashes during VHP, ABVP rally in Kasganj: Several people were injured and dozens of vehicles were damaged in Baddu Nagar, where the police imposed prohibitory orders.
- India, China ‘experienced enough’ to handle hurdles like Doklam standoff, says new Indian envoy: China, meanwhile, outlined its plan to extend the Belt and Road initiative to the Arctic, with a “Polar Silk Road”.
- Six male BBC journalists agree to take pay cuts after debate over gender discrimination: This comes two weeks after a woman editor resigned, alleging unequal pay for men and women doing similar jobs.
- United States imposes fresh sanctions on Russian officials over Ukraine conflict: Moscow claimed the blacklist on its officials and companies was absurd and will not lead to any results.
- Two gangsters killed in encounter with Punjab Police: One of the accused had reportedly escaped with four others from Nabha jail in 2016.
- The Doomsday Clock is now just two minutes from the apocalypse:The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said ‘the nuclear landscape took center stage’ in its decision to move the minute hand closer to midnight this year.
- J&K police detain Pune woman who was allegedly plotting a suicide attack on Republic Day: The 18-year-old was apprehended on Thursday night after intelligence agencies alerted the state police.