A look at the headlines right now:

Kasganj residents wanted to finish flag hoisting, VHP, ABVP wanted to be allowed through immediately: The standoff over right of way is believed to have sparked the violence in the Uttar Pradesh district on Republic Day. Internet restrictions, call for a shutdown disrupt normal life in South Kashmir districts: Separatist groups called for a strike in the Valley after two youths died in clashes with the Army in Shopian. Narendra Modi hails women achievers in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address: Today, there are many sectors where women play a pioneering role and establish milestones, the prime minister said. It is high time we reclaim Hinduism from Hindutva, says Shashi Tharoor: The current government seeks uniformity and not ‘unity in diversity’, the Congress leader said at the Jaipur Literature Festival. Aadhaar is Oxford Dictionaries’ Hindi Word of the Year for 2017: ‘Mitron’, ‘notebandi’ and ‘gau rakshak’ were also considered. Over 45 houses, shops gutted in fire in market area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Dirang: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police rescued around 100 civilians from the blaze. Gunmen kill 14 people at a nightclub in Brazil’s Fortaleza city: A local gang, which is battling its rival for control of drug dealing points in the city, is believed to be behind the attack. 14 people hospitalised in Kochi after ammonia leak at Willingdon Island: The leak, caused by a faulty nozzle, was later contained using sand-filled sacks. India signs revised pact with Seychelles to build military infrastructure on Assumption Island: The island nation has made it clear that it can suspend India’s right to use the facilities if it is at war. Former Bahujan Samaj Party MP, his wife sent to prison for their daughter-in-law’s dowry death: Narendra Kashyap, Devendri Devi and their son Sagar were booked in April 2016 for torturing Himani Kashyap.