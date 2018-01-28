The big news: Internet blocked, security increased after clashes in Kasganj, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Restrictions imposed after protests in Shopian disrupted normal life in South Kashmir, and Modi praised women’s achievements on ‘Mann ki Baat’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kasganj residents wanted to finish flag hoisting, VHP, ABVP wanted to be allowed through immediately: The standoff over right of way is believed to have sparked the violence in the Uttar Pradesh district on Republic Day.
- Internet restrictions, call for a shutdown disrupt normal life in South Kashmir districts: Separatist groups called for a strike in the Valley after two youths died in clashes with the Army in Shopian.
- Narendra Modi hails women achievers in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address: Today, there are many sectors where women play a pioneering role and establish milestones, the prime minister said.
- It is high time we reclaim Hinduism from Hindutva, says Shashi Tharoor: The current government seeks uniformity and not ‘unity in diversity’, the Congress leader said at the Jaipur Literature Festival.
- Aadhaar is Oxford Dictionaries’ Hindi Word of the Year for 2017: ‘Mitron’, ‘notebandi’ and ‘gau rakshak’ were also considered.
- Over 45 houses, shops gutted in fire in market area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Dirang: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police rescued around 100 civilians from the blaze.
- Gunmen kill 14 people at a nightclub in Brazil’s Fortaleza city: A local gang, which is battling its rival for control of drug dealing points in the city, is believed to be behind the attack.
- 14 people hospitalised in Kochi after ammonia leak at Willingdon Island: The leak, caused by a faulty nozzle, was later contained using sand-filled sacks.
- India signs revised pact with Seychelles to build military infrastructure on Assumption Island: The island nation has made it clear that it can suspend India’s right to use the facilities if it is at war.
- Former Bahujan Samaj Party MP, his wife sent to prison for their daughter-in-law’s dowry death: Narendra Kashyap, Devendri Devi and their son Sagar were booked in April 2016 for torturing Himani Kashyap.