India’s Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian on Monday presented the Economic Survey on the first day of the Parliament’s Budget Session. The Economic Survey is an annual report that lays out the state of the country’s economy days before the finance minister presents the Union Budget, and also suggests what the government should include in its agenda for the coming year.

In the Economic Survey 2018, Subramanian highlighted that India’s Gross Domestic Product is likely to grow at 6.75% in 2017-’18 and accelerate to 7% to 7.5% in 2018-’19. His assessment report emphasised on the need to improve gender equality in the country and give it as much importance as improving India’s Ease of Doing Business ranking. The Economic Survey also warned of the “nascent threat” India’s growth faces from “persistently high oil prices”, and how climate change can reduce farm incomes by 25%.

