The big news: UP police arrest main accused in murder of man in Kasganj, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Army filed a counter FIR in the Shopian firing case, and an earthquake that hit Afghanistan caused tremors in North India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- In Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh Police arrest man accused of shooting Hindu youth dead: The Centre sought a report from the state government on the violence.
- Army files counter FIR as toll in Shopian firing rises to three: Two other young men had died of their injuries on Saturday, after the Army allegedly opened fire on protestors in the south Kashmir district.
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Afghanistan, tremors felt in North India: A government agency issued an avalanche warning for many parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours.
- India’s core sector growth declines to 4% in December 2017: Cement production rose the most in December at 19.6%.
- BSF jawan who complained about poor quality of food claims his colleagues uploaded video on Facebook: Tej Bahadur Yadav filed a plea in the Punjab and Haryana High Court asking for his termination to be revoked.
- India slips 10 places to 42 on Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index: It was the sharpest decline after Indonesia, which was the worst-performing nation.
- Taliban militants now active in 70% of Afghanistan, affect nearly half the population: The militant group fully controls 4%, or 14 districts in the country.
- I-T officials provisionally attach Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow in Alibaug under benami property law: The income tax department claimed that the land was purchased for farming but that it was used to build a farmhouse.
- India can’t become world’s refugee capital, Centre tells Supreme Court in Rohingya deportation case: Two Rohingya refugees alleged that BSF officers were ‘pushing back’ their compatriots at the border using chilli spray and stun grenades.
- Volkswagen suspends external relations chief over reports about emission tests on humans and monkeys: ‘There is still a long way ahead of us to regain lost trust,’ Volkswagen CEO Muller said.