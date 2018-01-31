A look at the headlines right now:

In Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh Police arrest man accused of shooting Hindu youth dead: The Centre sought a report from the state government on the violence. Army files counter FIR as toll in Shopian firing rises to three: Two other young men had died of their injuries on Saturday, after the Army allegedly opened fire on protestors in the south Kashmir district. Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Afghanistan, tremors felt in North India: A government agency issued an avalanche warning for many parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours. India’s core sector growth declines to 4% in December 2017: Cement production rose the most in December at 19.6%. BSF jawan who complained about poor quality of food claims his colleagues uploaded video on Facebook: Tej Bahadur Yadav filed a plea in the Punjab and Haryana High Court asking for his termination to be revoked. India slips 10 places to 42 on Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index: It was the sharpest decline after Indonesia, which was the worst-performing nation. Taliban militants now active in 70% of Afghanistan, affect nearly half the population: The militant group fully controls 4%, or 14 districts in the country. I-T officials provisionally attach Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow in Alibaug under benami property law: The income tax department claimed that the land was purchased for farming but that it was used to build a farmhouse. India can’t become world’s refugee capital, Centre tells Supreme Court in Rohingya deportation case: Two Rohingya refugees alleged that BSF officers were ‘pushing back’ their compatriots at the border using chilli spray and stun grenades. Volkswagen suspends external relations chief over reports about emission tests on humans and monkeys: ‘There is still a long way ahead of us to regain lost trust,’ Volkswagen CEO Muller said.