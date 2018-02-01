A 10-year-old boy who was critically wounded after an unexploded shell went off in Chaigund village of Shopian district on January 25 succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning, PTI reported. Musharaf Fayaz had suffered injuries to his head and face after the shell went off at the site of a gunfight.

The explosion took place when a group of people were clearing the debris of a house which was damaged by security forces during the gunfight, Brighter Kashmir reported. The boy was taken to the Intensive Care Unit of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

The development comes after three people were killed after the Army fired on protestors in Shopian on January 27. The Army had claimed a day later that it was forced to open fire on the civilians in self defence as they pelted stones at a convoy and injured officers.