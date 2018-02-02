The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday presented the last full Budget of its five-year term, before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Budget envisioned a healthcare plan for 50 crore Indians, revised the minimum selling price for crops, and increased customs duties on some items, apart from other measures.

While he announced a corporate tax cut, Jaitley said there will not be any changes in individual taxes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Budget and said it was friendly for farmers, businesses as well as the common man. He said the Budget would boost growth and bring new opportunities to rural India.

However, Opposition parties criticised the Budget, calling it disappointing and “unconnected to ground realities”. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor questioned the source of funds for the healthcare plan. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there was nothing in the Budget for the middle class and traders.

