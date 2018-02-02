A look at the headlines right now:

Budget promise to double farmers’ income is a hollow assurance, says former PM Manmohan Singh, while BJP ally Telugu Desam Party says it was disappointed: A day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Budget 2018, the markets plunged with the Sensex shedding 840 points and the Nifty 256. CBI files appeal in Supreme Court challenging 2005 Delhi HC verdict in Bofors scam: In 2005, the Delhi High Court had quashed the charges against all the accused in the case. Class 9 boy found dead in school toilet in Delhi, police detain three people: According to the police, CCTV footage showed five people, including the child, fighting inside the toilet. Rajya Sabha adjourned after Opposition protests against Kasganj violence and Delhi sealing drive: In Delhi, popular markets will remain shut for two days as traders protest the sealing drive. At least 90 migrants die after their boat capsizes off the coast of Libya: As many as ten bodies have washed up on Libyan shores so far, the International Organization for Migration said. Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking to make rape, harassment, stalking gender-neutral: The bench called it an ‘imaginative petition’ and said the laws had ‘provisions for the protection of women and [were] in their favour’. In Iran, 29 women arrested after protests against hijab rule intensify: The country’s chief prosecutor called the escalating women’s agitation ‘trival’ and ‘childish’. Karnataka High Court strikes down shutdown called on February 4: The court said that such bandh calls were ‘unconstitutional’ and directed the state government to ensure the daily lives of people are not affected. Why was Judge Loya’s body not given to his family, asks Bombay Lawyers’ Association: Advocate Dushyant Dave said that the Maharashtra government’s investigation report contained several contradictions that need to be looked into. Chickens in India are dosed with a very strong drug used to treat critically ill patients, says study: Large-scale use of colistin could make bacteria resistant to it, making it useless for patients, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism said.