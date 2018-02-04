A look at the headlines right now:

Congress is standing at the exit door in Karnataka, says Narendra Modi in Bengaluru: Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had asked the prime minister to find resolution for the Mahadayi river dispute. Telugu Desam Party decides to keep alliance with BJP intact after row over Budget: Chandrababu Naidu has asked the party’s legislators to protest in Parliament against the allocation to the state in the Union Budget. Chahal, Kuldeep put South Africa in a spin, help India go 2-0 up with crushing win at Centurion: Wrist-spinners once again came to the fore as the visitors won by nine wickets even as the match was marred by a farcical lunch break ordered by the officials. UP policeman arrested for allegedly shooting at gym trainer, family alleges fake encounter: Three Uttar Pradesh police personnel have been suspended. We gave AAP lawmakers ample opportunity to participate in hearings, says EC: The poll panel said the party’s legislators had deliberately abstained from attending the hearings. Syrian rebels shoot down Russian plane, kill pilot on the ground: The Sukhoi 25 was shot down over the town of Maasran in Idlib province. Rajnath Singh promises CBI inquiry into journalist’s murder if BJP comes to power in Tripura: The home minister also accused the Manik Sarkar-led CPI(M) government in the state of stalling development. Maldives president agrees to early elections after court order to release political prisoners: Yameen Abdul Gayoom’s term ends in November. I hope Sunni Muslims will support building Ram temple in Ayodhya, says Giriraj Singh: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to give its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute case on February 8. Indian playwright accuses Royal Court of censorship after his play on Tibet is shelved: But the publicly-funded theatre cited financial reasons, and said ‘Pah-La’ will be staged in spring 2019.