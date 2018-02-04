The big news: Modi says there is ‘ease of doing murder’ in Karnataka, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP decided not to break the alliance with the BJP, and India won the second ODI against South Africa.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress is standing at the exit door in Karnataka, says Narendra Modi in Bengaluru: Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had asked the prime minister to find resolution for the Mahadayi river dispute.
- Telugu Desam Party decides to keep alliance with BJP intact after row over Budget: Chandrababu Naidu has asked the party’s legislators to protest in Parliament against the allocation to the state in the Union Budget.
- Chahal, Kuldeep put South Africa in a spin, help India go 2-0 up with crushing win at Centurion: Wrist-spinners once again came to the fore as the visitors won by nine wickets even as the match was marred by a farcical lunch break ordered by the officials.
- UP policeman arrested for allegedly shooting at gym trainer, family alleges fake encounter: Three Uttar Pradesh police personnel have been suspended.
- We gave AAP lawmakers ample opportunity to participate in hearings, says EC: The poll panel said the party’s legislators had deliberately abstained from attending the hearings.
- Syrian rebels shoot down Russian plane, kill pilot on the ground: The Sukhoi 25 was shot down over the town of Maasran in Idlib province.
- Rajnath Singh promises CBI inquiry into journalist’s murder if BJP comes to power in Tripura: The home minister also accused the Manik Sarkar-led CPI(M) government in the state of stalling development.
- Maldives president agrees to early elections after court order to release political prisoners: Yameen Abdul Gayoom’s term ends in November.
- I hope Sunni Muslims will support building Ram temple in Ayodhya, says Giriraj Singh: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to give its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute case on February 8.
- Indian playwright accuses Royal Court of censorship after his play on Tibet is shelved: But the publicly-funded theatre cited financial reasons, and said ‘Pah-La’ will be staged in spring 2019.