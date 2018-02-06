Pakistan accused India of killing civilians along the Line of Control and committing ceasefire violations, Dawn reported on Monday. Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to protest against the latest “unprovoked” breaches.

Local media claim Indian forces opened unprovoked shelling leading to the deaths of a woman and teenage boy as well as several injuries in two districts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Sunday. “Indian forces have committed more than 190 ceasefire violations since the start of 2018, killing 13 civilians and injuring 65 others,” the Pakistani daily quoted Islamabad’s Foreign Office as saying.

Pakistan’s accusations follow the Indian Army’s statement that Islamabad’s troops violated the ceasefire in Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district leading to the death of four soldiers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Congress has accused the Narendra Modi-led government of failing to prioritise national security, PTI reported.

Between January 18 and January 22, 14 people, including eight civilians, have been killed in firing along the International Border in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts and the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts. More than 300 schools near the LoC and the International Border in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts were closed for a week between January 21 and January 28.