The big news: Narendra Modi in Tripura takes on Manik Sarkar government, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC deferred hearing in the Ayodhya dispute to March 14, and Arun Jaitley criticised the Congress over Rafale deal allegations.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi accuses Manik Sarkar government of creating an atmosphere of terror in Tripura: At a rally in Sonamura, the PM asked why people in the state do not earn the minimum wages even though the CPI(M) government has been in power for 25 years.
- Supreme Court says case documents in Ayodhya dispute are not yet ready, next hearing on March 14: The top court is hearing 13 appeals filed against the Allahabad HC order that ruled a three-way split of the disputed 2.77 acres in Ayodhya.
- Arun Jaitley says UPA government failed to specify the purpose and scope of Aadhaar: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram questioned how the government would fund the National Health Protection Scheme.
- Maldives sends envoys to China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to update them on its situation: The United Nations criticised the emergency in the island nation, calling it an ‘all-out attack on democracy’.
- There’s no proposal to remove Darwin’s theory of evolution from curriculums, Centre tells in Rajya Sabha: Union minister Satyapal Singh said the CBSE teaches the theory as part of Biology for Class 12.
- Air in Mumbai clears hours after pollution level surpasses that of Delhi: Cities in western India have suffered from high levels of pollution in the past week.
- Muslim personal law board says triple talaq bill will make divorce illegal: An AIMPLB spokesperson claimed that the board was not against the law, but wanted to get rid of the flaws in it.
- Four Delhi constables suspended as biker dies after his neck gets stuck in police barricade wire: The incident took place around 1 am on Thursday when the 21-year-old was returning home.
- Taiwan earthquake toll rises to 10, at least 58 people still missing: Rescue workers continued searching for people and bodies in badly damaged buildings on Thursday.
- Bermuda bans same-sex marriage, allows domestic partnerships instead: These partnerships give same-sex couples ‘rights equivalent to those enjoyed by heterosexual married couples’, the home minister said.