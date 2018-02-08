A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi accuses Manik Sarkar government of creating an atmosphere of terror in Tripura: At a rally in Sonamura, the PM asked why people in the state do not earn the minimum wages even though the CPI(M) government has been in power for 25 years. Supreme Court says case documents in Ayodhya dispute are not yet ready, next hearing on March 14: The top court is hearing 13 appeals filed against the Allahabad HC order that ruled a three-way split of the disputed 2.77 acres in Ayodhya. Arun Jaitley says UPA government failed to specify the purpose and scope of Aadhaar: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram questioned how the government would fund the National Health Protection Scheme. Maldives sends envoys to China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to update them on its situation: The United Nations criticised the emergency in the island nation, calling it an ‘all-out attack on democracy’. There’s no proposal to remove Darwin’s theory of evolution from curriculums, Centre tells in Rajya Sabha: Union minister Satyapal Singh said the CBSE teaches the theory as part of Biology for Class 12. Air in Mumbai clears hours after pollution level surpasses that of Delhi: Cities in western India have suffered from high levels of pollution in the past week. Muslim personal law board says triple talaq bill will make divorce illegal: An AIMPLB spokesperson claimed that the board was not against the law, but wanted to get rid of the flaws in it. Four Delhi constables suspended as biker dies after his neck gets stuck in police barricade wire: The incident took place around 1 am on Thursday when the 21-year-old was returning home. Taiwan earthquake toll rises to 10, at least 58 people still missing: Rescue workers continued searching for people and bodies in badly damaged buildings on Thursday. Bermuda bans same-sex marriage, allows domestic partnerships instead: These partnerships give same-sex couples ‘rights equivalent to those enjoyed by heterosexual married couples’, the home minister said.