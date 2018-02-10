A look at the headlines right now:

Militants attack family quarters of Army camp in Sunjwan, two injured: The police said a soldier and his daughter had been injured in the firing. Indian economy was in the hands of a ‘terrible doctor’ during UPA rule, says Arun Jaitley: He said the country was named in the fragile five economies in the world when P Chidambaram was the finance minister. India has not responded to our queries on Kulbhushan Jadhav, says Pakistan: Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said Islamabad had asked New Delhi for details of Jadhav’s service and passport. Scientists at Russian secret nuclear weapons laboratory arrested for allegedly mining bitcoin: The Federal Nuclear Centre in Sarov said some engineers had tried to use one of the country’s most powerful supercomputers to mine cryptocurrencies. State Bank of India posts massive net loss of Rs 2,416 crore in third quarter of 2017-’18: The bank’s chairperson Rajnish Kumar said the loss was the result of changes in bond yield and lack of major sales of investments. Uttam Khobragade, father of IFS officer Devyani Khobragade, joins Congress: A former IAS officer, he had been the executive president of Republican Party of India (Athawale). Indian Railways to sack 13,000 employees on ‘unauthorised leave’: A statement from the railways said this is part of a drive to improve its performance and that supervisors have been told to start ‘weeding out’ the workers. Investor Mahesh Murthy granted anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case: He is accused of sending derogatory and obscene messages to women. Two journalists, including an Indian, arrested in Maldives for allegedly breaching immigration law: The state of emergency gives security forces sweeping powers to arrest people. At least six lakh students skip Uttar Pradesh board exams in first three days: Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma attributed it to a government crackdown on cheating.