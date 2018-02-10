The big news: Two injured as militants storm Army camp in Jammu, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Arun Jaitley said the economy was in ‘terrible’ hands under P Chidambaram, and Pakistan said India has not responded to queries on Jadhav.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Militants attack family quarters of Army camp in Sunjwan, two injured: The police said a soldier and his daughter had been injured in the firing.
- Indian economy was in the hands of a ‘terrible doctor’ during UPA rule, says Arun Jaitley: He said the country was named in the fragile five economies in the world when P Chidambaram was the finance minister.
- India has not responded to our queries on Kulbhushan Jadhav, says Pakistan: Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said Islamabad had asked New Delhi for details of Jadhav’s service and passport.
- Scientists at Russian secret nuclear weapons laboratory arrested for allegedly mining bitcoin: The Federal Nuclear Centre in Sarov said some engineers had tried to use one of the country’s most powerful supercomputers to mine cryptocurrencies.
- State Bank of India posts massive net loss of Rs 2,416 crore in third quarter of 2017-’18: The bank’s chairperson Rajnish Kumar said the loss was the result of changes in bond yield and lack of major sales of investments.
- Uttam Khobragade, father of IFS officer Devyani Khobragade, joins Congress: A former IAS officer, he had been the executive president of Republican Party of India (Athawale).
- Indian Railways to sack 13,000 employees on ‘unauthorised leave’: A statement from the railways said this is part of a drive to improve its performance and that supervisors have been told to start ‘weeding out’ the workers.
- Investor Mahesh Murthy granted anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case: He is accused of sending derogatory and obscene messages to women.
- Two journalists, including an Indian, arrested in Maldives for allegedly breaching immigration law: The state of emergency gives security forces sweeping powers to arrest people.
- At least six lakh students skip Uttar Pradesh board exams in first three days: Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma attributed it to a government crackdown on cheating.