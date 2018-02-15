Massive preparations have been made in Haryana ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah’s “Yuva Hunkar” rally on Thursday. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday rode a motorcycle to the Pandu Pindara village in the state’s Jind district to examine the preparations, The Times of India reported.

Over one lakh BJP supporters and youth workers are expected to drive to the rally. The state BJP unit has made it mandatory for all ministers and MLAs to arrive at the rally on bikes, The Indian Express reported. The Haryana BJP had decided that 1,111 motorcycles from 90 Assembly constituencies in the state would start for the venue a day before the rally. It is unknown whether the bikes began their journey on Wednesday.

The Haryana Police and paramilitary forces have stationed hundreds of personnel in Jind ahead of Shah’s rally in view of the Indian National Lok Dal’s plan to disrupt the rally and to release black balloons into the sky, IANS reported.

Hisar range Inspector General of Police Sanjay Singh has appealed against releasing black balloons into the sky as it may cause problems for Shah’s chopper to land. He also warned of strict action against those who attempt to take the law into their own hands.

Raj Kumar Saini, the BJP MP from Kurukshetra, has said that he will not attend the rally, and would announce the formation of a new political outfit soon. Haryana Aam Aadmi Party chief Naveen Jaihind has said that he would present pakodas to Shah over the state government’s failure to generate jobs over the last three years.

The Congress has also opposed the rally. However, Khattar told media persons in Rohtak on Wednesday that everyone had the right to express themselves in a democracy and that opposing a political outfit’s public event was wrong.

The All-India Jat Andolan Sangharsh Samiti had earlier threatened to disrupt the rally too, but its outfit president Yashpal Malik called off the protest after a meeting with Khattar. The state government also agreed to revoke all criminal cases against members of the Jat community.

On February 9, the National Green Tribunal had asked the Centre and the Haryana government to reply to a plea that sought to reduce the number of motorbikes at Shah’s rally on the basis that they would cause air pollution.