The big news: ED asks Centre to revoke Nirav Modi’s passport, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC is expected to rule on the Cauvery dispute on Friday, and the Centre said it may change the base year to calculate GDP and inflation.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ED moves Centre to cancel passports of jeweller Nirav Modi, 2 others in Punjab National Bank scam: Congress and BJP blame each other for Nirav Modi’s alleged fraud in the Punjab National Bank scam.
- Supreme Court likely to give its verdict on Cauvery river water sharing dispute on Friday: Both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have put in place additional security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident in case of an unfavourable ruling.
- Centre plans to revise base year for GDP and inflation calculations: The government currently uses 2011-’12 as the base year to calculate economic output, but wants to change it to 2017-’18.
- Congress says ‘huge cash crunch’ is the reason it has only 18 candidates in Nagaland elections: The party had initially announced 23 candidates for the 60-seat Assembly, but five of them withdrew their nominations.
- Two Air Force pilots killed in crash near river island of Majuli: Wing Commanders Jai Paul James and D Vats lost their lives during a routine sortie.
- Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed as South African president a day after Jacob Zuma resigns: Ramaphosa took over the leadership of the ruling party, the African National Congress, in December 2017.
- Wholesale inflation slowed in January to 2.84%, shows government data: The WPI inflation had reached an eight-month high of 3.93% in November 2017, but has come down since then.
- CPI(M) believes in violence and not democracy, Narendra Modi says in Agartala rally: The prime minister said that the Left was assaulting BJP workers as it is scared of a defeat in the Assembly elections.
- Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull bans sexual relations between ministers and their staff: He said his deputy Barnaby Joyce had made a ‘shocking error of judgment’ in having an affair with his former staffer.
- China objects to Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, says it will raise the matter with India: India should not take any action that may complicate the boundary question, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said.