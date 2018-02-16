A look at the headlines right now:

ED moves Centre to cancel passports of jeweller Nirav Modi, 2 others in Punjab National Bank scam: Congress and BJP blame each other for Nirav Modi’s alleged fraud in the Punjab National Bank scam. Supreme Court likely to give its verdict on Cauvery river water sharing dispute on Friday: Both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have put in place additional security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident in case of an unfavourable ruling. Centre plans to revise base year for GDP and inflation calculations: The government currently uses 2011-’12 as the base year to calculate economic output, but wants to change it to 2017-’18. Congress says ‘huge cash crunch’ is the reason it has only 18 candidates in Nagaland elections: The party had initially announced 23 candidates for the 60-seat Assembly, but five of them withdrew their nominations. Two Air Force pilots killed in crash near river island of Majuli: Wing Commanders Jai Paul James and D Vats lost their lives during a routine sortie. Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed as South African president a day after Jacob Zuma resigns: Ramaphosa took over the leadership of the ruling party, the African National Congress, in December 2017. Wholesale inflation slowed in January to 2.84%, shows government data: The WPI inflation had reached an eight-month high of 3.93% in November 2017, but has come down since then. CPI(M) believes in violence and not democracy, Narendra Modi says in Agartala rally: The prime minister said that the Left was assaulting BJP workers as it is scared of a defeat in the Assembly elections. Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull bans sexual relations between ministers and their staff: He said his deputy Barnaby Joyce had made a ‘shocking error of judgment’ in having an affair with his former staffer. China objects to Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, says it will raise the matter with India: India should not take any action that may complicate the boundary question, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said.