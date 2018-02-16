Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Working President MK Stalin (pictured above) on Friday said the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Cauvery river water sharing dispute has “cheated” Tamil Nadu. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, said the verdict was “good news” for farmers in the state.

In its verdict, the Supreme Court told Karnataka to release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet of Cauvery water per year to Tamil Nadu from its inter-state Biligundlu dam. Tamil Nadu will now get 404.25 tmcft of Cauvery water instead of the 419 tmcft allotted by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 2007. The court also increased the water allocation for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft per year, and said that the extra water is to meet the drinking needs of Bengaluru.

“The AIADMK [All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam] government has lost the rights that Kalaignar [former chief minister M Karunanidhi] achieved for Tamil Nadu,” Stalin told ANI. “Tamil Nadu has been cheated. I urge the Tamil Nadu CM to call an all-party meeting with farmers’ association.”

Ousted AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu legislator TTV Dinakaran said the verdict would “cause more damage to the Tamil Nadu farmers”, The Hindu reported.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said the verdict would help the state’s farmers and ease Bengaluru’s drinking water problem. “A well-thought plan is needed for utilisation of water for the welfare of farmers in the Cauvery basin,” he said on Twitter.

Actor Kamal Haasan, who is set to enter the political scene in Tamil Nadu, said he was “shocked” by the verdict, but added that the Supreme Court’s observation that no state owns water bodies was a “consoling factor”. He said the governments of the two states should not play politics over the verdict.

After the verdict, people were reportedly stranded near the border of the two states, as transporters refused to cross the border, ANI reported. Earlier in the day, security had been beefed up near the border.

P Ayyakannu, a farmer rights activist who had staged a protest in New Delhi for over 100 days in April 2017, welcomed the verdict as the court asked for a Cauvery management board to be formed, The Hindu reported.

“Though it is slightly disappointing that the quantum of our share has been reduced, we are happy that the court has directed the formation of a Cauvery management board,” he said. “The board will ensure the release of Tamil Nadu’s share of water as per the judicial orders and also that Karnataka does not increase its area of cultivation.”

However, farmers in the Mandya region of Karnataka were not satisfied with the allocation. They said that the Supreme Court should have considered repeated droughts and farmer suicides in the region to decide the quantum of water. “The 14.75 tmcft of additional water to Karnataka is not sufficient,” The Hindu quoted them as saying. “At least 30-40 tmcft should have been given.”

Soon after the verdict, Mohan Katarki, counsel for Karnataka, had called it “a balanced verdict which protects interest of both the states”. He said it would go a long way in ensuring peace in both states. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar also “prima facie” welcomed the verdict.

