A look at the headlines right now:

CBI arrests former deputy general manager and two others in connection with PNB scam: Gokulnath Shetty, single window operator Manoj Kharat and authorised signatory of the Nirav Modi Group of Firms Hemant Bhat will be produced in a special court. Arvinder Singh Lovely switches camps once again, rejoins Congress: The former party chief had joined the BJP in 2017 as he had differences with Ajay Maken. FBI admits it failed to act on a warning about the Florida school shooter: The agency had been made aware in September 2017 of a disturbing comment Nikolas Cruz had made online, and then in January it received a call on its tipline. Gujarat Dalit activist dies after he immolated himself to protest against delay in land allotment: The Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch has threatened to block the Ahmedabad-Mehsana highway if Bhanu Vankar’s ‘murderers’ are not identified by 4 pm on Saturday. WhatsApp gets NPCI nod to launch payments service in India for one million users: The full feature product shall be released after the beta test is successful, the National Payments Corporation of India said. In Madurai, man sets schoolgirl on fire for rejecting his marriage proposal: The police have formed special teams to trace accused S Balamurugan. US indicts 13 Russians for attempting to interfere in 2016 presidential election: A few of them were reportedly in contact with ‘unwitting individuals associated with the Donald Trump’s campaign’, the prosecutors said. Enforcement Directorate arrests Karti Chidambaram’s chartered accountant in connection with INX Media case: S Bhaskararaman has been remanded to custodial interrogation for five days. Powerful earthquake strikes southern Pacific coast, no casualties reported: Houses were damaged in the town of Santa Maria Chimalapas and walls collapsed in Jamiltepec town. Bengaluru building collapse toll rises to five, police arrest co-owner and civic body official: Rescue operations will continue on Saturday as the police said two more people were trapped under the debris.