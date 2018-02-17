The big news: CBI arrests three including retired PNB deputy manager, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The ex-Delhi Congress chief rejoined the party after stint with BJP, and the FBI admitted it did not act on warnings about the Florida shooter.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI arrests former deputy general manager and two others in connection with PNB scam: Gokulnath Shetty, single window operator Manoj Kharat and authorised signatory of the Nirav Modi Group of Firms Hemant Bhat will be produced in a special court.
- Arvinder Singh Lovely switches camps once again, rejoins Congress: The former party chief had joined the BJP in 2017 as he had differences with Ajay Maken.
- FBI admits it failed to act on a warning about the Florida school shooter: The agency had been made aware in September 2017 of a disturbing comment Nikolas Cruz had made online, and then in January it received a call on its tipline.
- Gujarat Dalit activist dies after he immolated himself to protest against delay in land allotment: The Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch has threatened to block the Ahmedabad-Mehsana highway if Bhanu Vankar’s ‘murderers’ are not identified by 4 pm on Saturday.
- WhatsApp gets NPCI nod to launch payments service in India for one million users: The full feature product shall be released after the beta test is successful, the National Payments Corporation of India said.
- In Madurai, man sets schoolgirl on fire for rejecting his marriage proposal: The police have formed special teams to trace accused S Balamurugan.
- US indicts 13 Russians for attempting to interfere in 2016 presidential election: A few of them were reportedly in contact with ‘unwitting individuals associated with the Donald Trump’s campaign’, the prosecutors said.
- Enforcement Directorate arrests Karti Chidambaram’s chartered accountant in connection with INX Media case: S Bhaskararaman has been remanded to custodial interrogation for five days.
- Powerful earthquake strikes southern Pacific coast, no casualties reported: Houses were damaged in the town of Santa Maria Chimalapas and walls collapsed in Jamiltepec town.
- Bengaluru building collapse toll rises to five, police arrest co-owner and civic body official: Rescue operations will continue on Saturday as the police said two more people were trapped under the debris.