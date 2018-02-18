The big news: BJP takes on the Left as voting begins in Tripura, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The ED continues raids in connection with PNB scam, and a Pakistan court sentenced a man to life for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting begins in 59 Tripura seats, BJP looks to unseat 25-year Left rule: The ruling party has criticised the BJP for its alliance, while the saffron party is banking on youth voters dissatisfied with the unemployment crisis.
- CBI arrests former deputy general manager and two others in connection with PNB scam: Whistleblower Hari Prasad blamed the Registrar of Companies for not taking action against Mehul Choksi.
- Prime accused gets four counts of death penalty in Pakistan rape and murder case: An anti-terrorism court also handed Imran Ali Naqshbandi one count of life term and fined him 32 lakh Pakistani rupees.
- Shutdown affects normal life, Section 144 in place in parts of Srinagar: Separatists called for the shutdown on Saturday against the killing of a Hurriyat activist, and the Supreme Court’s decision on an FIR against an Army man.
- Justin Trudeau arrives in India, will visit Taj Mahal on Sunday: The Canadian PM will visit Mumbai, Gujarat and the Golden Temple, and meet Narendra Modi during his week-long visit.
- India and Iran sign nine pacts, Modi praises Hassan Rouhani for helping develop Chabahar Port: The two leaders held ‘substantive and productive’ talks and discussed cooperation in defence, trade, energy and regional issues, the MEA said.
- India aims to send Chandrayaan-II to moon’s south pole this April:The unmanned mission packs in ‘more power than the Apollo missions by NASA’, the government said.
- WhatsApp gets NPCI nod to launch payments service in India for one million users: The full feature product shall be released after the beta test is successful, the National Payments Corporation of India said.
- In Madurai, man sets schoolgirl on fire for rejecting his marriage proposal: The police have formed special teams to trace accused S Balamurugan.
- US indicts 13 Russians for attempting to interfere in 2016 presidential election: A few of them were reportedly in contact with ‘unwitting individuals associated with the Donald Trump’s campaign’, the prosecutors said.