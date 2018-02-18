A look at the headlines right now:

Voting begins in 59 Tripura seats, BJP looks to unseat 25-year Left rule: The ruling party has criticised the BJP for its alliance, while the saffron party is banking on youth voters dissatisfied with the unemployment crisis. CBI arrests former deputy general manager and two others in connection with PNB scam: Whistleblower Hari Prasad blamed the Registrar of Companies for not taking action against Mehul Choksi. Prime accused gets four counts of death penalty in Pakistan rape and murder case: An anti-terrorism court also handed Imran Ali Naqshbandi one count of life term and fined him 32 lakh Pakistani rupees. Shutdown affects normal life, Section 144 in place in parts of Srinagar: Separatists called for the shutdown on Saturday against the killing of a Hurriyat activist, and the Supreme Court’s decision on an FIR against an Army man. Justin Trudeau arrives in India, will visit Taj Mahal on Sunday: The Canadian PM will visit Mumbai, Gujarat and the Golden Temple, and meet Narendra Modi during his week-long visit. India and Iran sign nine pacts, Modi praises Hassan Rouhani for helping develop Chabahar Port: The two leaders held ‘substantive and productive’ talks and discussed cooperation in defence, trade, energy and regional issues, the MEA said. India aims to send Chandrayaan-II to moon’s south pole this April:The unmanned mission packs in ‘more power than the Apollo missions by NASA’, the government said. WhatsApp gets NPCI nod to launch payments service in India for one million users: The full feature product shall be released after the beta test is successful, the National Payments Corporation of India said. In Madurai, man sets schoolgirl on fire for rejecting his marriage proposal: The police have formed special teams to trace accused S Balamurugan. US indicts 13 Russians for attempting to interfere in 2016 presidential election: A few of them were reportedly in contact with ‘unwitting individuals associated with the Donald Trump’s campaign’, the prosecutors said.