A look at the headlines right now:

Over 45% voter turnout recorded by 11 am in Tripura, BJP looks to unseat 25-year Left rule: The ruling party has criticised the BJP for its alliance, while the saffron party is banking on youth voters dissatisfied with the unemployment crisis. Iranian passenger plane with 66 on board crashes into Mount Dena: Poor weather is preventing an emergency helicopter from landing at the crash site, making it unclear if there are any survivors. Bengaluru Youth Congress leader suspended for six years for allegedly assaulting man at a restaurant: The police registered an FIR against Mohammed Haris Nalapad, the son of Congress MLA NA Haris, and 10 others. Indian banks could lose Rs 19,000 crore in the PNB scam, says tax department, according to Reuters report: Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “not saying anything” about the alleged Rs 11,380 crore scam. Narendra Modi inaugurates new BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in Delhi: The party might move out of its Ashoka Road headquarters in Lutyens as early as next week. UPSC declares Engineering Services preliminary results: The shortlisted candidates will write a second paper to be selected for recruitment into the Indian Engineering Service. ‘It will be painful if people of Andhra are not given justice’, Chandrababu Naidu tells Centre: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister said the people of his state were ‘wounded’, but ducked a question on whether his party will break its alliance with the BJP. Justin Trudeau arrives in India, visits Taj Mahal with family: The Canadian PM will visit Mumbai, Gujarat and the Golden Temple, and meet Narendra Modi during his week-long visit. Three BJP members booked for allegedly assaulting police officer, two Muslim men in Uttar Pradesh: Station House Officer Lokesh Bhati said the suspects were in an inebriated state. Turkey rejects ‘baseless’ allegations of using chemical weapons in Syria’s Afrin region: At least six people have suffered from breathing problems after the suspected gas attack, Kurdish militia said.