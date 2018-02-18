The big news: Voter turnout in Tripura at 45% as BJP takes on Left, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: An Iranian passenger plane crashed into Mount Dena, and a Bengaluru Youth Congress leader was suspended for 6 years for assaulting a man.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Over 45% voter turnout recorded by 11 am in Tripura, BJP looks to unseat 25-year Left rule: The ruling party has criticised the BJP for its alliance, while the saffron party is banking on youth voters dissatisfied with the unemployment crisis.
- Iranian passenger plane with 66 on board crashes into Mount Dena: Poor weather is preventing an emergency helicopter from landing at the crash site, making it unclear if there are any survivors.
- Bengaluru Youth Congress leader suspended for six years for allegedly assaulting man at a restaurant: The police registered an FIR against Mohammed Haris Nalapad, the son of Congress MLA NA Haris, and 10 others.
- Indian banks could lose Rs 19,000 crore in the PNB scam, says tax department, according to Reuters report: Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “not saying anything” about the alleged Rs 11,380 crore scam.
- Narendra Modi inaugurates new BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in Delhi: The party might move out of its Ashoka Road headquarters in Lutyens as early as next week.
- UPSC declares Engineering Services preliminary results: The shortlisted candidates will write a second paper to be selected for recruitment into the Indian Engineering Service.
- ‘It will be painful if people of Andhra are not given justice’, Chandrababu Naidu tells Centre: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister said the people of his state were ‘wounded’, but ducked a question on whether his party will break its alliance with the BJP.
- Justin Trudeau arrives in India, visits Taj Mahal with family: The Canadian PM will visit Mumbai, Gujarat and the Golden Temple, and meet Narendra Modi during his week-long visit.
- Three BJP members booked for allegedly assaulting police officer, two Muslim men in Uttar Pradesh: Station House Officer Lokesh Bhati said the suspects were in an inebriated state.
- Turkey rejects ‘baseless’ allegations of using chemical weapons in Syria’s Afrin region: At least six people have suffered from breathing problems after the suspected gas attack, Kurdish militia said.