A gunman killed five women and injured five others, including a police officer and a national guardsman, at a church in the Russian province of Dagestan, the TASS news agency reported. The gunman, who was carrying a hunting rifle, bullets and a knife, was killed.

“The shooter has been identified,” an unidentified spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee’s directorate for Dagestan said. He is a local resident of 22 years of age.”

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack that occurred in the province’s Kizlyar town, BBC reported. The terrorist group published a statement through its information centre Amaq.

“We had finished the mass and were beginning to leave the church,” Russian news organisation RBK Daily quoted a priest as saying. “A bearded man ran towards the church shouting Allahu Akbar [God is the greatest] and killed four people.”

Dagestan, which borders Chechnya, is one of the poorest regions in Russia. Islamist rebels from Dagestan have travelled to Syria to fight for the Islamic State.