Security forces at the Budgam Air Force station in Jammu and Kashmir shot dead an unidentified individual on Sunday night when he crossed the security fence and came close to the perimeter wall, ANI reported.

The guards on duty fired warning shots, and had to shoot at him when he did not stop. The man, whose identity is being ascertained, may have been suffering from a mental illness, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Around midnight one person who seems to be mentally challenged tried to enter Airforce security zone Budgam.Did not heed to sentry who fired in air to scare him away.Consequently sentry fired resulting in his death. Investigations started.Identity of individual being ascertained. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) February 19, 2018

The incident comes amid an increase in militant attacks on security installations. Suspected militants had fired at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in a village in Pulwama district on February 15.

Militants had attacked the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu on February 10, and a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Karan Nagar in Srinagar on February 12. Six soldiers, one civilian and three militants were killed in the Sunjuwan attack. A CRPF constable and two militants died in Karan Nagar.