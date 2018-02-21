The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed all cases pending against Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier for the song Manikya Malarayi Poovi from the movie Oru Adaar Love.

The court said that no criminal proceedings can be initiated against Varrier till the next hearing in the case. The top court adjourned the matter for further hearing on March 16.

On February 14, a group of men filed a complaint at the Falaknuma Police Station in Hyderabad against the song. The complainants alleged that the song’s video insults Prophet Mohammad. The police then filed a case against the film’s director Omar Lulu for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. On Saturday, the police sent Lulu a notice seeking a reply within 15 days.

Varrier and the makers of Oru Adaar Love filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking to quash the cases filed against the song. In their petition, they said the case violated their freedom of speech and expression and right to life and liberty. The petition also said the original song had been part of local culture in Kerala since the 1970s, without any controversy.