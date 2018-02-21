The big news: Kamal Haasan launches Makkal Needhi Maiam, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A medical examination found signs that Delhi chief secretary was assaulted, and EPFO lowered interest rates on deposits from 8.65% to 8.55%.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘This is your party’, says Kamal Haasan as he launches Makkal Needhi Maiam in Madurai: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the launch on Wednesday.
- Medical examination finds signs that Delhi chief secretary was assaulted: A Delhi court sent two AAP MLAs, accused of assaulting the chief secretary, to judicial custody for a day.
- Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation lowers interest rates on deposits from 8.65% to 8.55%: The retirement fund body had last reduced the interest rate in 2016-’17.
- Punjab CM meets Justin Trudeau, says they discussed Khalistan funding issue: Amarinder Singh said that the Canadian prime minister has ‘promised to look into the matter’
- ‘PM Modi not against corruption, he is an instrument of it’, says Rahul Gandhi in Meghalaya: The Congress President earlier criticised Narendra Modi for his silence over the Punjab National Bank scam and the government’s Rafale aircraft deal.
- CBI court sends Vipul Ambani, three others involved to police custody till March 5 in PNB case: Ambani, the finance chief of jeweller Nirav Modi’s Firestar International company, was arrested on Tuesday night.
- BHU event featuring item that allegedly glorified Godse prompts students to make police complaint: The students sought action against everyone involved in Tuesday’s cultural festival organised by the arts faculty.
- Nawaz Sharif cannot lead his political party, rules Pakistan’s Supreme Court: The bench held that the country’s Constitution does not allow an individual barred from holding a public office to head a party.
- US Evangelist Billy Graham, preacher to millions, dies at 99: Over 60 years, Graham preached to crores of people in packed stadiums and through TV, and advised several US presidents.
- Mobile numbers will remain 10 digits, BSNL clarifies after reports about longer numbers: The instructions to lengthen the numbers apply only for machine-to-machine communication, not for regular users.