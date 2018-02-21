A look at the headlines right now:

‘This is your party’, says Kamal Haasan as he launches Makkal Needhi Maiam in Madurai: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the launch on Wednesday. Medical examination finds signs that Delhi chief secretary was assaulted: A Delhi court sent two AAP MLAs, accused of assaulting the chief secretary, to judicial custody for a day. Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation lowers interest rates on deposits from 8.65% to 8.55%: The retirement fund body had last reduced the interest rate in 2016-’17. Punjab CM meets Justin Trudeau, says they discussed Khalistan funding issue: Amarinder Singh said that the Canadian prime minister has ‘promised to look into the matter’ ‘PM Modi not against corruption, he is an instrument of it’, says Rahul Gandhi in Meghalaya: The Congress President earlier criticised Narendra Modi for his silence over the Punjab National Bank scam and the government’s Rafale aircraft deal. CBI court sends Vipul Ambani, three others involved to police custody till March 5 in PNB case: Ambani, the finance chief of jeweller Nirav Modi’s Firestar International company, was arrested on Tuesday night. BHU event featuring item that allegedly glorified Godse prompts students to make police complaint: The students sought action against everyone involved in Tuesday’s cultural festival organised by the arts faculty. Nawaz Sharif cannot lead his political party, rules Pakistan’s Supreme Court: The bench held that the country’s Constitution does not allow an individual barred from holding a public office to head a party. US Evangelist Billy Graham, preacher to millions, dies at 99: Over 60 years, Graham preached to crores of people in packed stadiums and through TV, and advised several US presidents. Mobile numbers will remain 10 digits, BSNL clarifies after reports about longer numbers: The instructions to lengthen the numbers apply only for machine-to-machine communication, not for regular users.