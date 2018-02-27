A look at the headlines right now:

One person killed, two injured in clashes in Nagaland’s Akuluto constituency on voting day: Elections are also on in Meghalaya. Sridevi’s funeral delayed, Indian officials await certificates from Dubai government, says report: Local media said the Dubai Police recorded her husband Boney Kapoor’s statement. Maldives turns down India’s invitation to take part in regional naval exercises: While Maldives has not said why it would not be participating, India’s stance over its internal political crisis has affected bilateral ties. Punjab National Bank says fraud amount could be Rs 1,323 crore more, a total of Rs 12,622 crore: Accused Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi failed to appear before ED, saying their passports were revoked. BJP leaders fast in protest against murder of adivasi man in Attappady: The party’s state President Kummanam Rajasekharan demanded the resignation of AK Balan, the minister in charge of the development of SC-ST communities. Former stylist accuses Ryan Seacrest of sexual harassment: In an interview, Suzie Hardy said the American Idol host sexually harassed her for six years from 2007. Police constable shot dead in Srinagar, Islamic State claims responsibility: ‘Assassinated an element of police in firing near city of Srinagar in Kashmir,’ the IS claimed in its mouthpiece. At least 30 dead as earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hits Papua New Guinea: The quake triggered landslides and sinkholes, and cut communication lines in an already remote region of the country. Rajasthan to amend cow slaughter law to allow seizing vehicles illegally transporting the animals: The proposed changes in the Bovine Animals Act will not apply to transportation of buffaloes. Karnataka Assembly poll dates will be out by April 15, says chief election commissioner: The elections will be held after school board examinations in the state are over, OP Rawat said.