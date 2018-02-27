The big news: One person dead in political clashes as Nagaland votes, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sridevi’s funeral was delayed as India awaited certificates from the Dubai government, and Maldives refused India’s offer of naval exercises.
A look at the headlines right now:
- One person killed, two injured in clashes in Nagaland’s Akuluto constituency on voting day: Elections are also on in Meghalaya.
- Sridevi’s funeral delayed, Indian officials await certificates from Dubai government, says report: Local media said the Dubai Police recorded her husband Boney Kapoor’s statement.
- Maldives turns down India’s invitation to take part in regional naval exercises: While Maldives has not said why it would not be participating, India’s stance over its internal political crisis has affected bilateral ties.
- Punjab National Bank says fraud amount could be Rs 1,323 crore more, a total of Rs 12,622 crore: Accused Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi failed to appear before ED, saying their passports were revoked.
- BJP leaders fast in protest against murder of adivasi man in Attappady: The party’s state President Kummanam Rajasekharan demanded the resignation of AK Balan, the minister in charge of the development of SC-ST communities.
- Former stylist accuses Ryan Seacrest of sexual harassment: In an interview, Suzie Hardy said the American Idol host sexually harassed her for six years from 2007.
- Police constable shot dead in Srinagar, Islamic State claims responsibility: ‘Assassinated an element of police in firing near city of Srinagar in Kashmir,’ the IS claimed in its mouthpiece.
- At least 30 dead as earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hits Papua New Guinea: The quake triggered landslides and sinkholes, and cut communication lines in an already remote region of the country.
- Rajasthan to amend cow slaughter law to allow seizing vehicles illegally transporting the animals: The proposed changes in the Bovine Animals Act will not apply to transportation of buffaloes.
- Karnataka Assembly poll dates will be out by April 15, says chief election commissioner: The elections will be held after school board examinations in the state are over, OP Rawat said.