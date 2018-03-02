The big news: 12 suspected Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh, and nine other stories
Other headlines: The Centre rejected a report that said Prasar Bharati’s funds had been withheld, and the US accused Putin of violating arms control treaties.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 12 suspected Maoists, a police constable killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada: A junior commado of the Greyhounds, Sushil Kumar, was part of the lead team and was hit during the gunfight in the Pukari Kanker forest.
- Report alleging I&B ministry withheld Prasar Bharati’s funds is ‘defamatory and sinister’, says Centre: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry said The Wire’s article was based on ill-will and half-baked facts.
- US accuses Vladimir Putin of violating treaties after Russia unveils new nuclear arsenal: The United States also said video clips showing nuclear warheads hitting Florida were ‘cheesy’ and irresponsible.
- US decision to increase tariffs on steel imports will not affect India, says top official: Steel secretary Aruna Sharma said the country has only 2% exports to America and there will not be any immediate effect.
- Minister asks Staff Selection Commission to investigate alleged exam paper leak: Union minister Jitendra Singh met the candidates on the third day of their protest on Thursday.
- Four militants killed after attack at French embassy in Burkina Faso: No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
- Bengaluru court rejects bail plea of Karnataka Congress MLA’s son and six others in assault case: Mohammad Harris Nalapad has been in judicial custody since February 21 for allegedly assaulting a man in a restaurant.
- Suicide car bombing in Kabul kills girl, injures 14: There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
- SIT investigating Gauri Lankesh’s murder to seek custody of man arrested for illegal possession of bullets: The police said KT Naveen Kumar might have taken the killer to the journalist’s house.
- Mahatma Gandhi’s 92-year-old letter on Jesus Christ up for sale in the US: Pennsylvania-based Raab Collection is selling the letter, which was part of a private collection for decades, for $50,000.