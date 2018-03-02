A look at the headlines right now:

12 suspected Maoists, a police constable killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada: A junior commado of the Greyhounds, Sushil Kumar, was part of the lead team and was hit during the gunfight in the Pukari Kanker forest. Report alleging I&B ministry withheld Prasar Bharati’s funds is ‘defamatory and sinister’, says Centre: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry said The Wire’s article was based on ill-will and half-baked facts. US accuses Vladimir Putin of violating treaties after Russia unveils new nuclear arsenal: The United States also said video clips showing nuclear warheads hitting Florida were ‘cheesy’ and irresponsible. US decision to increase tariffs on steel imports will not affect India, says top official: Steel secretary Aruna Sharma said the country has only 2% exports to America and there will not be any immediate effect. Minister asks Staff Selection Commission to investigate alleged exam paper leak: Union minister Jitendra Singh met the candidates on the third day of their protest on Thursday. Four militants killed after attack at French embassy in Burkina Faso: No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Bengaluru court rejects bail plea of Karnataka Congress MLA’s son and six others in assault case: Mohammad Harris Nalapad has been in judicial custody since February 21 for allegedly assaulting a man in a restaurant. Suicide car bombing in Kabul kills girl, injures 14: There was no immediate claim of responsibility. SIT investigating Gauri Lankesh’s murder to seek custody of man arrested for illegal possession of bullets: The police said KT Naveen Kumar might have taken the killer to the journalist’s house. Mahatma Gandhi’s 92-year-old letter on Jesus Christ up for sale in the US: Pennsylvania-based Raab Collection is selling the letter, which was part of a private collection for decades, for $50,000.